Bishop Fox acquires SoNeMo technologies; founder joins Barcelona, Spain office

PHOENIX, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Fox, the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing, announced today that it has acquired key assets of SoNeMo, a Spain-based startup focused on advanced attack-surface discovery and analysis. Borja Berastegui, the founder of SoNeMo, has joined Bishop Fox as part of the firm's global managed security services (MSS). He will be based in Bishop Fox's Barcelona, Spain office.

"We are excited to bring Borja onboard to help us continue to advance our offensive security technology, tools, and processes. He understands both the technology and our objectives as we continue to incorporate innovative attack techniques and detection mechanisms into our managed services," said Jon Rose, Vice President of Managed Security Services at Bishop Fox. "He will be a great asset to our MSS team."

Bishop Fox is revolutionizing the way companies approach their offensive security with its turnkey managed security services. In modern, dynamic IT environments where continuous delivery and ephemeral systems have become standard, attack surfaces are continually changing. Bishop Fox's unique approach to MSS enables new technology assets and security issues to be continuously identified and assessed, resulting in immediate visibility into changing attack surface exposures, vulnerabilities, and risks.

Berastegui is a veteran of the security industry. He has led a team of security engineers in a wide range of application security, penetration testing, vulnerability management, third party vendor security assessments, and red team exercises. Before starting SoNeMo, he was on the security team of Barcelona-based King (now a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard), a leading interactive entertainment company with over 250 million monthly active users.

Bishop Fox is the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing. Since 2005, the firm has provided security consulting services to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which will allow the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and develop next generation offensive security technologies. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in Atlanta, GA; San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; and Barcelona, Spain.

