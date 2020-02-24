Bishop Fox Introduces First-of-its-Kind Continuous Attack Surface Testing Managed Security Service

PHOENIX, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Fox, the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing, today announced the launch of its Continuous Attack Surface Testing (CAST) managed security service. CAST is a game-changing subscription service that combines a next-generation attack platform with expert-driven penetration tests to deliver unprecedented visibility into an organization's security posture.

With the introduction of CAST, Bishop Fox will change the way companies approach their offensive security testing. Leveraging a domain-centric approach to attack surface discovery, Bishop Fox's proprietary CAST platform uncovers an organization's digital footprint and maintains a real-time map of their attack surface, including the assets that businesses don't know about. Using cutting-edge automation, CAST continuously identifies potential weakness on the perimeter and passes that information to expert operators who perform penetration tests and deliver fully validated, actionable results on the high-risk and critical vulnerabilities that pose the biggest threat to the organization.

"Maintaining visibility across an organization's digital footprint is becoming increasingly difficult in the rapidly changing digital world. The combination of machine learning and a managed services approach enables companies such as Bishop Fox to perform attack surface analysis and continuous offensive security testing. These capabilities are crucial to threat identification and mitigation and help to reduce organizations' exposure to increasingly sophisticated attacks," said Aaron Sherril, Senior Information Security Analyst at 451 Research.

CAST enables organizations to scale their testing capabilities, and assess and exploit more sophisticated vulnerabilities in a greater number of categories that matches (and surpasses) the speed and persistence of real-world attackers. Unlike traditional, fully-automated scanning tools, CAST reduces the noise and focuses security teams on the true positives they care about, the true negatives they want to know about, and the false positives they can disregard – so that organizations can prioritize their remediation efforts and free up their team to focus on higher value activities.

"In my 20 plus years in offensive security, I've realized there are few things that can fundamentally change the industry," said Vinnie Liu, co-founder and CEO of Bishop Fox. "CAST is one of those things. It's a solution that will shape the future of security testing, and I'm excited to be part of that future."

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing. Since 2005, the firm has provided security consulting services to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which will allow the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and develop next generation offensive security technologies like CAST. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in Atlanta, GA; San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; and Barcelona, Spain.

