Bishop Fox Named "Top Company to Work for in Arizona" for Sixth Year in a Row

PHOENIX, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Fox, the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing, has been named to the 2019 "Top Companies to Work for in Arizona" list for the sixth consecutive year by The Arizona Republic, azcentral.com, and BestCompaniesAZ. The award recognizes companies with a "great place to work culture" and identifies companies that have achieved top rankings in leadership and planning, culture and communications, role satisfaction and supervisor relationship, work environment, training and development, pay and benefits, and overall engagement.

Bishop Fox was recognized in the medium-size company category for employers with 100 to 999 employees. The company has experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2005 due to the increasing need by businesses for high-level, strategic advisors whom they can trust with their most complex cybersecurity issues. Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding earlier this year and is currently in major expansion mode – hiring leading security researchers and testers and expanding the technical abilities of its roster of elite security experts.

"Our number one focus is on advancing the state of offensive security so we can protect our clients from current and future threats," said Vincent Liu, co-founder and CEO of Bishop Fox. "To do that, we must continuously invest in our incredible team of talented consultants and practice support personnel to ensure that our promise to clients never falters. Being a top company to work for not only ensures our continued success but, more importantly, our clients' ongoing success."

Bishop Fox conducts penetration tests and security assessments to help leading companies secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud. By focusing on offensive security, the company has grown into the largest privately held and independent penetration testing company in the market today and has provided cybersecurity consulting services to over 25% of the Fortune 100.

Bishop Fox emphasizes an employee-first culture and is dedicated to mentoring employees and fostering advancement within the company, which keeps employee retention high. The firm also encourages employees' security research, and many Bishop Fox consultants regularly contribute to leading industry conferences.

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing. Since 2005, the firm has provided security consulting services to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which will allow the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and develop next generation offensive security technologies. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in Atlanta, GA; San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; and Barcelona, Spain.

Contact:

Amy Blumenthal

617-879-1511

amyb@blumenthalpr.com

SOURCE Bishop Fox

Related Links

http://www.bishopfox.com

