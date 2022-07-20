Bishop Gold Group Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary with Special Promotion for New Clients

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Gold Group (BGG) is proud to celebrate its fifth anniversary with a promotion to new customers. BGG is offering $5000 in free silver with qualified purchases. BGG is one of the nation's largest retailers of gold and silver in 2021. They offer Gold, Silver and Platinum in both bars and coins for physical delivery or inside of a retirement account. This milestone reflects BGG's commitment to guiding their clients towards economic security with superior market knowledge.

Free Silver Promo

Bishop Gold Group has helped many clients by aiding in their education and the diversification of their portfolios with gold, silver and other precious metals. From 2020 to 2021, they have experienced exponential growth and unparalleled increase in sales.

Bishop Gold Group's goal is to help clients make confident and intelligent precious metals decisions and uses our decades of combined experience to do so. BGG knows the value of investing in precious metals, and we optimize our clients' precious metals strategies with a client-first mentality. Dedicated account representatives have the latest training and tools to ensure transparency and best-in-class services to clients. BGG services, including the Precious Metals IRA, Gold IRA Rollover, Silver IRA Rollover and physical delivery of both gold and silver bars and coins, continue to set the industry standard.

About Bishop Gold Group

Bishop Gold Group is one of the nation's largest retailers of gold and silver. They hold an A+ Rating from the BBB and a 5-Star Rating on Trustpilot and Google. BGG offers investment grade gold and silver coins and bars at competitive prices. www.bishopgoldgroup.com

Media Contact:

Norman Lavintman

[email protected]

310-993-0699

SOURCE Bishop Gold Group