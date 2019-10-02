Bishop James D. Nelson Jr. And BMore Now Bring Hope To Baltimore With Bishop T.D. Jakes

BALTIMORE, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural BMore Now conference is set to commence in the heart of Baltimore. Presented by Bishop James Nelson, Jr., BMore Now is a one-day empowerment conference that addresses issues within the Baltimore community.

WHERE: CHURCH OF THE REDEEMED OF THE LORD

4321 OLD YORK RD, BALTIMORE, MD 21212

DATE: OCTOBER 12, 2019

TIME: 9:00 AM [DOORS OPEN]

"Employment, economic equity, safety and serving our seniors are key elements that BMore Now aims to impact," says Bishop James Nelson, Jr., Senior Pastor of Destiny Christian Church. "Access to healthy living and effectively transitioning formerly incarcerated individuals into a new life are additional aspects of BMore Now."

The event will provide resources and actionable steps for citizens to help generate positive change, and there is no one more equipped to inspire Baltimore citizens than the renowned Bishop T.D. Jakes. Bishop T.D. Jakes - a pastor, leader, visionary and entrepreneur - is Founder and Senior Pastor of The Potter's House, a global humanitarian organization and church with more than 30,000 members based in Dallas, Texas. Jakes will be the featured speaker of the event, galvanizing the Baltimore community through both his enticing words and thinking.

The FREE city-wide event takes place at The Church of the Redeemed of the Lord in Baltimore, MD on October 12th beginning at 9AM. The schedule is as follows:

9:00AM - 10:00AM :

: City Wide Job Fair



Expungement Clinic



Voter Registration

10:00AM - 11:00AM :

: CHASE Currency Conversations, Moderated by Ivy McGregor

11:00AM - 1:00PM :

: Bishop T.D. Jakes

The event kicks off with a city-wide job fair featuring major corporations, followed by an hour-long discussion sponsored by CHASE Currency Conversations and moderated by Ivy McGregor, CEO of The IVY inc. Bishop T.D. Jakes will close out the conference with an empowering message for attendees.

To learn more about the conference and ways to get involved, visit www.jamesnelsonministries.com or follow Bishop James Nelson, Jr. on Instagram at @pasjamesnelson. The hashtag used for this year's conference is #BMoreNow.

For media inquiries, please contact Whitney Johnson at wj@theestoryhouse.com or (757) 871-3976 or Priscilla Clarke at priscilla@clarkepr.com, 202-723-2200.

SOURCE Bishop James D. Nelson, Jr.

Related Links

http://www.jamesnelsonministries.com

