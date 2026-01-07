Bishop Kevin E. Taylor Celebrates 25 Years of Ministry with Silver Jubilee Gala

Honoring a Legacy of Faith, Advocacy, and Community Leadership in Newark and Beyond

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Kevin E. Taylor , Senior Pastor of Unity Fellowship Church NewArk , will be celebrated for 25 years of pastoral leadership at a Silver Jubilee Gala on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, NJ.

The black-tie event will honor Bishop Taylor's decades of service, which have spanned faith leadership, LGBTQ advocacy, marriage equality, homelessness alleviation, and social justice policy. Dignitaries, community leaders, and supporters from across the country are expected to attend.

Bishop Kevin E. Taylor of Unity Fellowship Church NewArk in New Jersey, celebrates 25th Anniversary on Jan. 24, 2026. Photo credit: The BOOM Agency

Bishop Taylor began his ministry in Washington, D.C. in 1993 before leading Unity Fellowship Church in New Brunswick for 12 years. In 2012, he co-founded Unity Fellowship Church NewArk, now celebrating 13 years of service. His leadership has made a lasting impact on spiritual and civic life across New Jersey.

Before his pastoral career, Taylor worked in media, rising to Senior Supervising Producer at Black Entertainment Television (BET). He has also served in critical roles within Essex County's homeless services, as well as leadership positions at North Jersey Community Research Initiative (NJCRI), including Director of Development and LGBTQ Services.

Taylor's advocacy was profoundly shaped by the 2003 murder of Newark teen Sakia Gunn, which sparked urgent calls for LGBTQ justice and safety. His return to Newark in 2012 marked a strengthened commitment to inclusive ministry and community healing.

Unity Fellowship Church Movement ( www.ufcmlife.org ), founded by the late Archbishop Carl Bean, is a nationwide affirming denomination advocating for LGBTQ equality, HIV/AIDS awareness, and unconditional love.

The Silver Jubilee Gala will include live music, tributes, and appearances from national and local leaders who have partnered with Bishop Taylor in his work.

About Unity Fellowship Church NewArk

Unity Fellowship Church NewArk is part of the Unity Fellowship Church Movement, an inclusive Christian denomination affirming all people, especially those historically marginalized by the church. The church champions justice, equity, and love for all.

