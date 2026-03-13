Bishop Legal Attorney Raymond Bishop Secures Multimillion-Dollar Settlement in Sea-Tac Airport Ramp Agent Injury Case

Bishop Legal attorney Raymond Bishop has announced the resolution of a multiparty lawsuit stemming from a catastrophic workplace incident at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) on September 16, 2022.

SEATTLE, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While Tia Valentine was working at Sea-Tac airport as a ramp agent for McGee Air Services providing ground services for Alaska Airlines, Tia was ejected from and run down by an airport tug that was driven by her co-worker when making a sharp turn.

Tia's right leg was crushed and the skin ripped from her body by the wheels of the airport tug after she was ejected. The tug had no doors, no cab, and no guardrails to keep Tia inside. It also had a replacement seat that was in poor repair with a faulty seat belt. This caused Tia to slip off the side of the tug while her seatbelt pulled her into the front wheel of the tug. Her head hit the tarmac and her right leg was caught and crushed by the tug's right passenger wheel.

She brought suit against the Port of Seattle and Alaska Airlines, claiming they exposed ramp workers to unsafe conditions and failed to ensure compliance with safety laws. Her suit also included claims against defendant TLD America for defective design of the tug and defendant Daifuku (formerly known as Elite Line Services) for poor maintenance of the passenger seat and seat belt. The suit included claims against aircraft cleaning company Unifi Aviation, alleging it unsafely parked its vehicle on the tarmac, forcing the driver of Tia's tug to make a sharp turn to go around it while still avoiding aircraft traffic.

King 5 has learned that Port's share of the multimillion-dollar settlement is $2,175,000.00 and is not subject to confidentiality. The Port's share of the settlement was paid by its insurer, United States Aircraft Insurance Group (USAIG), which does not come from the taxpayers and will not affect the Port's operating budget.

In addition to the non-confidential settlement against the Port of Seattle arising from the Incident, Tia's claims against other defendants in the matter have been resolved, but the terms of the settlements against parties other than the Port of Seattle are confidential.

After finally receiving all settlement payments, Tia is officially dismissing her lawsuit today and putting the matter behind her as she tries to move on with her life.

Bishop Legal is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals who have suffered serious injuries due to negligence, unsafe working conditions, and defective products. The firm's attorneys have extensive experience handling complex, multiparty litigation and are committed to holding corporations and institutions accountable when safety failures cause life-altering harm. Through strategic advocacy and a client-focused approach, Bishop Legal works tirelessly to secure meaningful results and financial recovery that help clients rebuild their lives.

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SOURCE Bishop Legal