Bishop Lifting Acquires Bairstow Lifting Products, Expands Footprint into Georgia

HOUSTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Lifting (Bishop), a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners (Altamont), today announced the completed acquisition of Bairstow Lifting Products (Bairstow), headquartered in Atlanta. Bairstow, owned by brothers Robert and Andy Bairstow, was founded by their father, Bob Bairstow, in 1960 as a local wire rope fabricating shop. Since then, the company has expanded its offerings and services to become a leading supplier of rigging products and fall protection solutions in a major metropolitan area serving various end markets, including construction, entertainment, utility, automotive, and marine.

Bairstow marks Bishop's thirteenth acquisition since 2012 and is the sixth add-on acquisition since Altamont's investment. By expanding into the greater Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Bishop will continue to execute its ongoing strategy to become the country's leading provider of lifting products and services by adding strategic branch locations, enabling the company to serve its customers throughout the country. Robert and Andy Bairstow will assist with the transition following the closing, and Carey Hanson will remain as General Manager and continue to run the day-to-day operations.

"The acquisition of Bairstow adds to our footprint in the growing southeast region, and I'm excited to welcome the entire Bairstow team," said Harold King, CEO of Bishop Lifting. "Bairstow has a tremendous reputation with its customers, and we look forward to continuing that great legacy with expanded service and product options."

"It was important for Andy and me to combine with a company that would be a great fit for our employees and customers," said Robert Bairstow of Bairstow Lifting. "We feel strongly Bishop is that company and are excited that their continued growth and expansion will provide greater lifting product and service solutions for our customers and opportunities for our employees."

Founded in 1984, Bishop Lifting is one of the largest providers of wire rope, slings, rigging, fall protection, and related safety-critical products in the United States. Bishop's dedicated employees help leading companies across all industries solve their lifting and industrial needs. With over 45 branches located strategically across the country, customers have the advantage of accessing Bishop's large breadth of products from any location.

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with over $4 billion in assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential.

