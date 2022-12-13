Bishop Lifting Acquires Worswick Group Holdings, Including Certified Slings and Supply, and Expands Footprint into Florida

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Lifting, a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners, announced today the completed acquisition of Worswick Group Holdings, with ten operating locations across Florida. Founded in 1958 as Certified Slings and Supply, the business has grown under the leadership of the Worswick family to include Bubba Off-Road Recovery Gear, Florida Wire & Rigging Supply, Secured Global, and Academy Training Center and serve customers across Florida, the United States, and internationally.

Worswick Group marks Bishop's eleventh acquisition since 2012 and is the fourth add-on acquisition since Altamont acquired the platform in February 2022. This acquisition of well-run companies is in line with Bishop's ongoing strategy to enhance its offerings and scale in order to become the country's leading provider of lifting products and services. While the company recently announced its rebranding to Bishop Lifting, Certified Slings and Supply will maintain its local branding.

"We're excited to continue our growth through this acquisition of a company that contributes great people and culture, as well as establish a physical presence in the Florida market," said Harold King, President of Bishop Lifting. "Doug and his team have built a reputation for exceptional customer service across a number of end markets including the entertainment and mining industries. We look forward to building on their success as we continue to expand our national footprint to serve customers locally with our deep industry knowledge and high-quality products."

"We look forward to partnering with Bishop to build upon the foundation that my family has solidified over decades," said Doug Worswick, prior Worswick Group Holdings owner who accepted a leadership role at Bishop Lifting in conjunction with the closing. "At our core is a culture of service, quality and teamwork and we are honored to become part of the team that was founded by David Bishop, whose passion for serving his team and customers clearly carries on through Bishop Lifting's leadership today."

Founded in 1984, Bishop Lifting is one of the largest providers of wire rope, slings, rigging, and related products in the United States. Bishop's dedicated employees help leading companies across all industries solve their lifting and industrial needs. With 40 branches located strategically across the country, customers have the advantage of accessing Bishop's large breadth of products from any location. In November 2022, Bishop Lifting Products rebranded the company and its subsidiaries as Bishop Lifting. The Bishop Lifting brands include Matex, American Wire Rope & Sling, LA Crane, Delta Rigging & Tools, and Western Sling. Bishop Lifting Rentals includes Delta Rigging & Tools and Morgan City Rentals. Bishop Lifting's other family of brands are comprised of All-Lifts, Wood's Logging, Silver-State Wire Rope, Westech Rigging and Certified Slings and Supply.

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than $4.5 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential.

