Bishop Lifting Announces Grant Garrett as Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Lifting (Bishop), a market-leading, value-added distributor of lifting products and solutions, today announced the appointment of Grant Garrett as Chief Executive Officer.

Grant joins at a pivotal moment for Bishop. Through a series of acquisitions in the past year, the company has recently expanded its footprint into Canada, Georgia, and Kansas. With these additions, Bishop operates 45 branches across North America and has completed eight acquisitions in the four years since partnering with Altamont Capital. Grant plans to continue Bishop's growth both organically and through M&A.

Grant has a strong track record of scaling great businesses like Bishop. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of M&D Distributors. Prior to joining M&D, Grant served in various Executive, Director, and Regional roles overseeing sales and operations for multiple business units and divisions at FleetPride, HD Supply, and Harbor Freight Tools.

"I am thrilled to join the Bishop team as the company continues to scale its presence in the lifting and safety products and services market," said Grant. "I look forward to working with the team as we grow and expand our presence in new and existing markets."

Founded in 1984, Bishop Lifting is the largest provider of wire rope, slings, rigging, fall protection, and related safety-critical products in North America. Bishop's dedicated employees help leading companies across all industries solve their lifting and industrial needs. With over 45 branches located strategically across the United States and Canada, customers have the advantage of accessing Bishop's large breadth of products from any location. Bishop has been owned by Altamont Capital Partners since 2022.

