Bishop Lifting Products Acquires Silver State Wire Rope and Rigging and Expands Their Reach into Nevada

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Lifting Products, a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners, announced today the completed acquisition of Silver State Wire Rope and Rigging, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV. Silver State was founded in 1991 with an initial focus on the mining, industrial, and construction sectors. Since then, the company has expanded to also become a leading supplier of rigging and safety critical equipment for the entertainment industry.

Silver State marks Bishop's ninth acquisition since 2012 and is part of Bishop's ongoing strategy to become the country's leading provider of lifting products and services. Through scale and an expanding geographic scope, Bishop will be able to deliver even greater service and lifting solutions to customers. Including Silver State, Bishop has 28 locations across the country offering a full line of lifting products and services. Following the closing, Pete Rogers will continue in his leadership role as General Manager over Silver State with Andrew Rogers serving as Operations Manager.

"We're excited to continue our growth through acquisitions under our partnership with Altamont Capital," said Harold King, President of Bishop Lifting Products. "Silver State has built a reputation as a trusted partner to mining and entertainment customers in Nevada and across the nation. We look forward to working with Pete, Andrew, and the Silver State team as we continue to build out our national footprint while remaining focused on high quality products and customer service."

"Silver State is a business that has focused on the development, and at times, customization of our offerings as we serve the current and developing needs of our markets," said Pete Rogers of Silver State. "I am personally very excited about working with the Bishop team as their national reach and breadth of products and services will further strengthen our ability to serve our markets and customers."

About Bishop Lifting Products, Inc.

Founded in 1984, Bishop Lifting Products, Inc. (BLP) is one of the largest providers of wire rope, slings, rigging, and related products in the United States. Bishop's dedicated employees help leading companies across all industries solve their lifting and industrial needs. With over 25 branches located strategically across the country, customers have the advantage of accessing Bishop's large breadth of products from any location. In addition to Bishop, the BLP family of brands includes Delta Rigging and Tools, Morgan City Rentals, Matex, Woods Logging, American Wire Rope and Sling, Western Sling, Louisiana Crane, and All-Lifts.

About Altamont Capital Partners

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than $4.5 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential.

