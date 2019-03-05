Bishop Lynch Choir Invited to Sing in Spain for Spring Pilgrimage

BL Director of Choir Kathy Leos is particularly proud of her vocal ensemble.

"Our Bishop Lynch choristers have dedicated themselves to an intense practice schedule in anticipation of our Barcelona trip. It will be a joy to hear their voices in concert in some of the most beautiful churches in the world," Leos said.

BL's A Cappella Choir has traveled extensively on the international level having sung in Canada, France, Ireland, Italy, and also in several U.S. cities.

The A Cappella Choir sold about 4,600 poinsettias during the choir's annual fall fundraiser to help offset travel expenses.

Bishop Lynch High School is the largest co-educational private Catholic school in Texas and has twice been named a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. A powerhouse in academics, athletics and the arts, BL has been awarded the TAPPS All-Around Trophy 13 times – more than any other school. Bishop Lynch hosts one of the largest Dual Enrollment program in the state, offering more than 30 courses a year including English, math, history, science, and fine arts. The last four graduating classes have each taken more than 3,000 credit hours with them to college, all earned free of charge for the student's family while on the BL campus.

Sponsored by the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, Bishop Lynch High School is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools/AdvancED and the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops – Education Department (TCCB ED) with the approval of the Texas Education Agency.

SOURCE Bishop Lynch High School

