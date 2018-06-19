Bishop Michael Blue to Host Free Conference in South Carolina Featuring Bishop T.D. Jakes

MARION, S.C., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the 18th year, Bishop Michael Blue of Marion will host the annual CCFM Conference on June 20-23 at The Florence Center, formerly The Florence Civic Center in Florence, S.C. CCFM Conference 2018, #CCFM2018, this year called "The Summit", is expected to attract thousands of attendees from the Pee Dee Region and beyond.

For the fourth time, Bishop T.D. Jakes of The Potter's House in Dallas will headline the conference. As the pastor of one of the nation's largest churches with 30,000 members, Bishop Jakes is a world-renowned preacher, host of the acclaimed MegaFEST, the International Pastors & Leadership Conference, a New York Times Best-Selling Author, film producer, humanitarian and entrepreneur. On Saturday, attendees will have the opportunity to see and hear Bishop Jakes live – during the main session, which is free and open to the public. Also, Jakes will be featured in an Empowerment Luncheon that will be held immediately after the Conference session (For details, go to ccfmnation.org).

Other speakers include Evangelist Joyce Rodgers international evangelist of The Church of God In Christ (COGIC); Bishop Joseph Walker, Presiding Bishop of Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship, and Bishop Michael Blue, host and presiding prelate. Featured musical guests include Jonathan McReynolds, Wendi Wyatt, Todd Galberth, and The Walls Group.

Life enhancing seminars are held in the day sessions, with topics ranging from entrepreneurship/business to mental health, from grief counseling to social media marketing, from youth ministry to community college and 21st Century jobs. Special youth activities – K4K2 - are held as well.

"CCFM Conference 2018 is designed to offer something for the entire family and for the entire individual," says Bishop Blue. "We want attendees to be inspired but also to gain practical skills applicable to everyday life. And we strive to make the Conference accessible to everyone: admission to all seminars (day) and services (evening) is free. CCFM is YOUR Conference."

All CCFM Conference 2018 day and evening worship sessions and seminars are free and open to the public; however, registration is encouraged and includes major benefits. To register for #CCFM2018, or for the Empowerment Luncheon, visit www.ccfmnation.org/registration.html.

About the Christian Covenant Fellowship of Ministries (CCFM)

The Christian Covenant Fellowship of Ministries exists to build the Body of Christ, developing leaders for the fulfillment of God's Purpose in all sectors of society, all of which are sacred to Him. This network is comprised of over 80 churches across the nation, including The Door of Hope Christian Church of Marion, S.C. where Bishop Blue and his wife Malinda serve as pastors. The CCFM Conference is the fellowship's largest event, hosting thousands annually, with other regional meetings of CCFM affiliates held in various locations throughout the year.

