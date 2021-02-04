Bishop Wayne T. Jackson issues a statement regarding recent comments regarding former Detroit Mayor Kwame M. Kilpatrick

DETROIT, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, founder and CEO of The Impact Network, the nations largest independent African-American faith-based cable and satellite Television Network, and the Senior Pastor of Great Faith Ministries International based in Detroit and Atlanta issues the following statement in response to Kevin Adell's recent comments about former Detroit Mayor Kwame M. Kilpatrick:

Bishop Wayne T. Jackson's statement: "It saddens and seriously concerns me that a non African-American, non Person Of Color, local business owner whose primary income is generated by the presence and patronage of black people could so callously and condescendingly make demands to silence the voices that are supposed to represent our community. The remarks of Kevin Adell, whose platforms of the Word Network, WADL-TV 38 Detroit and 910AM Detroit, claims to celebrate and support African-Americans, resemble those of a plantation owner from an era where slavery was legal. It is not legal today! His self-assumed position of authority and self-righteousness reflects deeper concerns within our community that must be addressed; he should in no way have the comfort or confidence to say such foolishness."

See Remakes from Kevin Adell:

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2021/02/02/910-superstation-owner-bans-kwame-kilpatricks-name-after-offer-sours/4352404001/

Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, will be meeting with other leaders--local and national--to ensure these disrespectful remarks and demands do not go unnoticed, or unaddressed. This unacceptable conduct and oppressive attitude will not be tolerated.

About The Impact Network:

The Impact Network was founded in 2010 by Bishop Wayne T. Jackson and Dr. Beverly Y. Jackson in Detroit, Michigan and is the only African American owned and operated Christian TV network in the United States with diverse family oriented and gospel lifestyle programming. Available on, DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, The Dish Network, Charter Spectrum cable, Verizon Fios, Altice, Frontier and Cox cable. The Impact Network reaches over 93 million cable and TV satellite households in the United States, with international distribution in the Bahamas on Cable Bahamas.

