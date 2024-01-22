Bishop-Wisecarver Welcomes New Southeastern Regional Sales Manager

PITTSBURG, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop-Wisecarver, a leading manufacturer of proven guided motion solutions that excel in harsh and extreme environments for over 70 years, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Currier as the new Southeastern Regional Sales Manager.

Matt brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having graduated from the University of Toledo with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance, Business, and Communications. His strong educational background, coupled with a successful track record in sales, positions him as a valuable asset to the Bishop-Wisecarver team.

In his new role, Matt will be responsible for overseeing the sales efforts in the Southeastern region of the United States, building and maintaining relationships with customers and channel partners. He will drive territory growth by developing new business opportunities with customers and prospects and implementing strategic sales initiatives to further strengthen Bishop-Wisecarver's presence in the southeast region.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the Bishop-Wisecarver family. His impressive background and track record in the industry align seamlessly with our commitment to providing innovative motion solutions to our customers," said Ryan Sischo, Vice President of Sales at Bishop-Wisecarver.

Prior to joining Bishop-Wisecarver, Matt held key positions at Misumi USA and IKO, where he demonstrated exceptional skills in problem-solving, account management, and territory growth. His strategic mindset and dedication to delivering outstanding results make him a valuable addition to the Bishop-Wisecarver team.

"I am honored to join Bishop-Wisecarver and contribute to the success of the company. I am eager to leverage my skills and experience to drive growth in the Southeastern region and further strengthen Bishop-Wisecarver's position as an industrial automation leader," said Matt Currier.

Bishop-Wisecarver looks forward to the contributions Matt will bring to the organization and is confident that his leadership will play a pivotal role in the continued success and growth of the company.

To learn more about Matt Currier and/or Bishop-Wisecarver, please visit: www.bwc.com/press-releases.

About Bishop-Wisecarver: Bishop-Wisecarver's proven motion solutions are expertly designed and delivered to perform, enabling customers to solve their toughest industrial automation challenges. Leveraging over 70 years of experience, the WBENC certified woman-owned company has earned the reputation of providing unmatched quality, reliability, service and engineering support for every stage of a customer's design cycle. Combining long-lasting performance with ease of installation, Bishop-Wisecarver products offer the lowest cost of ownership for a wide variety of applications ranging from Aerospace to Medical to X-Y-Z systems and more. No matter the application or extreme environmental conditions, Bishop-Wisecarver designs innovative solutions from concept to completion, from prototype to production, on time and on budget.

