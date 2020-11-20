Bishop Woosley Hired as Consultant for SCA's Lottery Solutions Division

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA, the industry leader in promotional risk management, announced that Bishop Woosley of Woosley Gaming Advisors, LLC. will consult with them on the best solutions and services to bring to the lottery industry.

As the former director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, President of NASPL, and recent inductee to the Lottery Hall of Fame, Bishop brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to the SCA team.

This agreement comes at a very opportune time for both parties with SCA's renewal to cover the risk for the Texas Lottery Commission on their retailer bonus program and multiple 2nd chance promotions for Scientific Games.

"We are so thrilled and fortunate to have Bishop on as a consultant. It's like going to 'lottery school.' Learning from him will allow us to develop more relevant and helpful solutions for the industry," explains SCA's Director of Business Jackie Walker.

"When I started my next chapter, Jackie was one of my first calls," adds Bishop. "Their innovative solutions for risk and budget management for lotteries have never before been so relevant. I'm excited to help bring their expertise to my friends in the industry."

SCA works with state lotteries, lottery selling retailers and industry vendors to offer secure risk transfer agreements backed by top-rated insurers.

ABOUT SCA:

SCA provides risk mitigation and budget management solutions for the lottery industry. Since 1986, SCA is the only organization to have supported the chance-to-win a $1 Billion prize in both the public and commercial sectors. SCA offers a unique set of capabilities, including digital gamification, risk transfer, bonding, and patented technologies specific to the lottery industry.

