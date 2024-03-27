BISim™ announces VBS Builder Edition

VBS Builder Edition makes it easier for developers and systems integrators to rapidly build and deploy complex simulation solutions at relatively lower costs.

KONGSBERG, Savronik, and the Norwegian Defense Research Establishment already use VBS Builder Edition capabilities to develop and launch plugins and simulation solutions for their defense customers.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim™) today announced VBS Builder Edition. This full-featured simulation solution development platform makes it easier for systems integrators and developers of complex simulation solutions to build and deploy their capabilities faster and at lower costs to serve the critical needs of their defense customers in simulation, training, mission planning, mission rehearsal, and wargaming.

Copyright © 2024 Bohemia Interactive Simulations k. s. All other trademarks or copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All Rights Reserved. Copyright © 2024 Bohemia Interactive Simulations k. s. All other trademarks or copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All Rights Reserved.

Global allied defense customers today are bearing high risks in cost, environmental impact, and human safety in real-world training, wargaming, mission planning, and rehearsals for their joint forces. They drive a significant need for synthetic, immersive, and virtual training environments within fully simulated virtual worlds. Systems Integrators of the global defense industrial base are answering the call by striving to develop innovative simulation solutions across land, air, sea, and space. Although technologies to build computer games have become more accessible with a broad selection, they have found that building bespoke simulation solutions from scratch is hard and requires significant investment in development teams, years of time, and intangible costs.

VBS Builder Edition empowers simulation developers to author and deploy complex simulation solutions at lower costs rapidly. It is built around VBS, a turnkey simulation application that enables customers to create any imaginable scenario for training, mission rehearsal, and planning in customizable environments anywhere in the world. VBS Builder Edition enables developers to create distributed simulations quickly and supports developing any simulated system within a high-fidelity virtual world.

"As the demand for immersive and game-based technologies in the military simulation domain increases, VBS Builder Edition gives our customers the ability and agility to create end-user simulation solutions at a relatively low cost," said Rahul Thakkar, President of BISim. "Using VBS Builder Edition, our partners are surprising us by integrating their solutions, such as high-fidelity vehicle and aircraft simulators, custom AI for training, and wargaming features with VBS. They are deploying solutions inside simulations containing hundreds of entities, controlled by humans and AI, for large-scale joint warfighter operations. VBS trains hundreds of thousands of military personnel across over 60 countries worldwide - helping protect those who protect us".

To get started, developers can subscribe to the VBS Builder Edition at a low cost per seat or subscribe as an enterprise, install it on their computer, purchase a certified development laptop from BISim, and begin coding immediately. They can collaborate by joining the VBS Builder Community, or opt into our support subscription, getting access to BISim support staff to expedite deployment. They can also become BISim partners, take the lead on delivering VBS to their end users, and generate revenue for their enterprise.

KONGSBERG has been using the VBS Simulation SDK, a key feature of VBS Builder Edition, to develop a high-fidelity Remote Weapon Systems Training Simulation. Pia Andersen, Program Director Through Life Support at KONGSBERG, said, "Our CORETM Training Simulator, combined with the stunningly realistic virtual world provided by VBS, is more engaging, which improves knowledge retention and drives behavioral change. We used the VBS Simulation SDK to integrate real equipment with VBS."

With features that include over 19,000 3D models, including 8000 moving models, whole Earth Terrain editors, a scripting environment, a comprehensive SDK, customizable AI with civilian and military behaviors, and scenario editors for scenarios containing more than 250 human participants, VBS Builder Edition is a must-have for simulation solution builders.

To learn more about VBS Builder Edition features, support options, and partnership opportunities, visit https://bisimulations.com/products/vbs-builder or contact us at [email protected]. BISim's president, Rahul Thakkar, will present the VBS Builder Edition at DisTec (https://www.itec.co.uk/distec) at 11:00 am on 10 April 2024. VBS Builder Edition demonstrations will run throughout IT2EC (https://www.itec.co.uk) at booth #B20 from 9 to 11 April 2024.

About BISim

Founded in 2001, Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BAE Systems, Inc., is a global software company at the forefront of simulation and training solutions for defense and civilian organizations.

Globally, many hundreds of thousands of military personnel are trained every year using BISim's high-fidelity VBS software products. More than 60 NATO and NATO-friendly countries, and over 300 integrators/prime contractors use VBS technology, many making significant funding commitments to extend VBS product capabilities. BISim's customers include the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, the UK MOD, Canadian Armed Forces, French Army, Bundeswehr, Swedish Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, New Zealand Defence Force and many major system integrators.

Media contact:

Abby Lewis

859-640-7186

[email protected]

SOURCE BISim