Bismarck Bucks to Host IFL Game in Fargo As Team Gears Up for Return in 2025

07 Nov, 2023, 13:22 ET

BISMARCK, N.D. , Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bismarck Bucks, in collaboration with Scheels Arena in Fargo, are excited to announce their participation in hosting the first-ever 'Fargo-IFL Gridiron Classic' this Spring in Fargo.  Despite sitting out the 2024 season, the Bucks are determined to keep the spirit of the Indoor Football League (IFL) alive as they prepare for a dynamic return in 2025.

The Bucks and Scheels Arena will host the Sioux Falls Storm as they take on the Massachusetts Pirates on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 7pm, in Scheels Arena in Fargo.

In the meantime, the Bismarck Bucks are pursuing new ownership prospects and partnerships, paving the way for North Dakota's only professional football franchise.  Talks continue with both Scheels Arena and the Bismarck Event Center as potential home venue locations for a 2025 Bucks season.  The Bucks also are in discussion with the Rough Rider Center in Watford City as host to the Bucks' 2025 pre-season training camp and one regular season home game.

"The Bucks have always been one of the best family-friendly entertainment options in North Dakota," says Derrick Bulawa, CEO of BEK Communications Cooperative, owner of the Bismarck Bucks.  "We are committed to ensuring our football team becomes a long-term asset to our communities."

Bismarck has been the home of the Bucks since its inception in 2017.

Stay tuned for more updates that will undoubtedly thrill passionate football fans.  To learn more about the Bismarck Bucks, visit https://bekbuzz.com/post/bismarck-bucks-to-host-ifl-game-in-fargo-as-they-prepare-for-return-in-2025.

About the Indoor Football League (IFL):

The IFL recently completed its 15th season of play, making it the longest-running indoor football league in the country. In 2023, the IFL partnered with CBS Sports, Simplebet, the XFL, and others to grow the accessibility of its indoor football sports entertainment experience. The IFL will feature a national footprint of 16 teams from coast to coast during the 2024 season. Keep up with the latest news and scores from each week's games at www.goifl.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Greg Schuh, Media Relations
gregs@bismarckbucks.com
(701) 475-1374

