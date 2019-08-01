Bison Acquires Overflow Energy's Water Infrastructure in the SCOOP and Merge

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bison, Oklahoma's largest water infrastructure, logistics and solutions provider, today announced its acquisition of Overflow Energy's water infrastructure, permits and development plans in the prolific SCOOP and Merge plays of Oklahoma's Anadarko Basin. The acquisition will add to Bison's existing water gathering and disposal network in the region and further establishes Bison as the only water midstream business with large scale, integrated water infrastructure in the SCOOP and Merge.

North Whipple, CEO of Bison, commented: "The acquisition of the Overflow assets is highly complementary to our existing water infrastructure footprint. As the only water midstream business with existing, large-scale water assets in the SCOOP and Merge, we are clearly committed to the region, our customers and the goal of comprehensively lowering the industry's water costs. However, lowering costs is just one component of creating a reliable midstream system. It also requires infrastructure redundancy, system optionality and best-in-class service. Bison is proud to lead on all fronts in the SCOOP, STACK and Merge and we look forward to sharing more information on our continued expansion and the launch of new water management solutions in the coming months."

For more information regarding the company, visit our website at www.BisonOK.com or email us at Media@BisonOK.com.

SOURCE Bison

Related Links

https://www.bisonok.com

