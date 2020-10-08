Bison Acquires Woody Creek Midstream, Adds +15-Year Water Infrastructure Agreements with Casillas, Camino and Paloma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bison, Oklahoma's largest water infrastructure, logistics and technology solutions provider, today announced its acquisition of Woody Creek Midstream, a water midstream company in the SCOOP anchored by a +15-year gathering agreement with Casillas Petroleum Resource Partners. Following this acquisition, Bison is the only remaining independent and large-scale water infrastructure provider in the SCOOP and Merge.

Additionally, Bison announced that it has entered into a 15-year water gathering and disposal agreement with Camino Natural Resources, a 30-year water gathering agreement with another active private operator in the SCOOP and expanded the dedication under its existing long-term agreement with Paloma Operating Company. Under these agreements, Bison will exclusively manage each company's water infrastructure within their respective portions of the combined ~1.5 million-acre dedicated area across Grady, McClain, Garvin and Canadian counties. Bison now operates more than 15 long-term dedications covering an ~12 million-acre area spanning the entire Anadarko Basin.

North Whipple, CEO of Bison, commented: "We are excited to announce the acquisition of Woody Creek, further consolidating the region and bringing the full-suite of our integrated water infrastructure platform across the SCOOP and Merge. Consolidation in our industry has never been more essential than it is today, making this a particularly timely and important next phase of growth for Bison's water midstream business. Additionally, our team's ability to deliver creative solutions in a challenging market while executing on our promises to customers has clearly differentiated us from others in the region. As a result, we have steadily added long-term large-scale commercial contracts throughout the year with both new and existing customers. We expect similar opportunities to emerge in the coming months on both the commercial and consolidation fronts, and we look forward to sharing our progress as those materialize."

For more information regarding the company, visit our website at www.BisonOK.com or email us at [email protected].

