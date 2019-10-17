Bison and Chaparral Enter Into 15-Year Water Infrastructure Agreement

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bison, Oklahoma's largest water infrastructure, logistics and solutions provider, today announced that it has entered into a 15-year Water Gathering and Disposal Agreement with Chaparral Energy, LLC (NYSE: CHAP) and its affiliates. Under the agreement, Bison will exclusively manage all of Chaparral's produced water infrastructure and water hauling logistics, including any future acreage acquired or operated by Chaparral, within a ~1.9 million-acre dedicated area across Canadian, Grady and Blaine counties.

North Whipple, CEO of Bison, commented: "We are excited to materially expand our relationship with Chaparral through this long-term water agreement. As part of the arrangement, Bison will construct and manage all of Chaparral's water infrastructure and logistics within these three counties of the STACK and Merge for the next 15 years. We are proud to continue growing alongside our customers by helping them focus on their core businesses, realize cost savings, outsource their infrastructure expenses and achieve unmatched system reliability."

