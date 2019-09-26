Bison and Paloma Enter Into 15-Year Water Infrastructure Agreement

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bison, Oklahoma's largest water infrastructure, logistics and solutions provider, today announced that it has entered into a 15-year Water Gathering and Disposal Agreement with Paloma Operating Company and its affiliates. Under the agreement, Bison will exclusively manage all of Paloma's produced water infrastructure within a ~325,000-acre dedicated area across Canadian, Kingfisher and Blaine counties.

North Whipple, CEO of Bison, commented: "We are excited to be selected as Paloma's water midstream partner of choice within their core development areas in the STACK and Merge. This was yet again a highly competitive process and it was our customer-focus, best-in-class operations, existing asset footprint and our overall dependability that distinguished us among our peers. We are proud to be entrusted with another customer's critical infrastructure in the Anadarko Basin and to continue leading the way for Oklahoma's growing water midstream industry."

