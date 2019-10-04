Bison Names Jason Weinstein Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Illiquid Securities Offering Network, Inc. ("Bison"), the company behind private market solutions platforms Cobalt GP and Cobalt LP , today announced that Jason Weinstein has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective October 4, 2019, when co-founder Rasmus Goksor will step down from his operating role at the Company.

"In Jason we have found the seasoned operational and growth strategist we believe will help to make a reality the ambitious vision we have for Bison as the leading private markets data platform," said Erik Hirsch, Chairman of Bison's Board of Directors and Vice Chairman and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE). "On behalf of the Bison Board of Directors, I want to thank Rasmus for his partnership over the last eight years, and wish him every success in his future endeavors."

Jason was previously President and Chief Operating Officer of Bison. Prior to joining Bison, Jason held leadership roles that spanned client development, sales, and marketing for McGraw-Hill Education, Crystal & Company, Relationship Science, and Capital IQ. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Tufts University.

Rasmus commented: "It is an exciting time for Jason to lead Bison. With more than 110 institutional fund managers and investors already leveraging the Cobalt GP and LP platforms today, Bison's future is bright."

Jason said: "I am honored to be appointed Bison's CEO. I am energized by the opportunity to expand the Cobalt product offering and scale our market footprint at a time when the private market investment space is ripe for new solutions to important processes. I am looking forward to working closely with the Bison team to continue to deliver innovative solutions to fund managers and investors around the world."

Bison is a fintech company focused on innovation for the private markets. Bison's mission is to use the power of cloud technology and transparent data to deliver unmatched software solutions to our clients. Bison's marquee products, Cobalt for General Partners ( Cobalt GP ) and Cobalt for Limited Partners ( Cobalt LP ), serve some of the industry's leading fund managers and asset allocators. The integrated technology platforms provide unparalleled ease of implementation and use so that GPs and LPs alike can gain greater insights into their respective portfolios than spreadsheets can provide.

