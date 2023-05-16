Bispecific Antibody Global Market Forecast to 2028: Approved Bispecific Antibodies Pricing and Dosage Analysis

DUBLIN, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity and Clinical Trials Insight 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report Highlights:

Global Market Yearly and Quarterly Sales Insight (2018 till Q1'2023)

Global Market Forecast Till 2028

Global and Regional Sales Insights By Drugs (2018 till Q1'2023)

Approved Bispecific Antibodies: 9

Insight On Bispecific Antibodies In Clinical Trials: > 700 Bispecific Antibodies

Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials By Company, Indication and Phase

Fast Track Approval, Orphan Designation, and Priority Status Insights

Approved Bispecific Antibodies Pricing and Dosage Analysis

Competitive Landscape: Top 50 Companies Developing Bispecific Antibodies

The introduction of antibody-based therapeutics has been a game changer in the field of cancer therapy. Monoclonal antibodies have been around for decades and still, their role has been ever so significant. However, with the rising clinically unmet medical needs, current efforts are focused on developing advanced forms of these biologics. The continued expansion in research and development of antibody biologics has brought in the era of bispecific antibodies.

These bispecific antibodies are capable of engaging or targeting two distinct targets and therefore are able to simultaneously perform multiple actions including; directing the immune cells to tumor cells, blocking two different pathways simultaneously, and delivering cytotoxic payloads. Over the past few decades, there have been a number of difficulties with the production of bispecific antibodies; nevertheless, they have shown great potential as promising cancer therapeutics.

Bispecific antibodies are fast-growing engineered biologics that have significantly improved significant unmet medical needs. The fast approval of Columvi showed the urgency of this particular bispecific product. With the expansion of the global pharmaceutical industry developing a robust clinical pipeline for the research and development of bispecific antibodies, there are numerous candidates currently undergoing clinical trials while several are being tested in preclinical studies.

The range of therapeutics has been increasing, similar to the rising demand for innovation in the pharmaceutical industry. This increase in the growing expansion of antibodies can be due to the increasing regulatory approvals. Recently, Roche's Glofitamab (Columvi), a bispecific T cell engager molecule (BiTE) was approved by Health Canada for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

The approval was based on the clinical study called NP30179 where more than 30% of patients who received Glofitamab showed cancer disappearance. This marked the first-ever approval for this CD20 x CD3 targeting bispecific antibody. . By simultaneously engaging the CD20 receptor on B cells and CD3 on the T cells, Glofitamab facilitates the development of an immunological synapse with the following proliferation of T-cells and their activation, cytokine secretion, and release of cytolytic proteins that results in the killing of tumor cells which express CD20 surface receptor.

There are several factors that are driving the growth of the bispecific antibody market which include; improved regulatory framework, persistent clinical trials having promising results, and increasing investment with active assets. As the global pharmaceutical industry realizes the commercial as well as the therapeutic potential of bispecific antibodies, we can expect an increase in the number of possible clinical candidates in the coming years.

Moreover, as the industry develops, there is also a growing number of competitors. A few years ago, there were only a handful of pharmaceutical players in the bispecific antibody market, however, now there are multiple stakeholders that are continuously working to develop novel bispecific antibodies. Furthermore, with eagerness to enter the market, several companies have also chosen the road to collaboration.

For instance, recently, ABL Bio, a South Korea-based Biotech Company, and Lonza, a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical manufacturing company have entered an agreement that will focus on the development and manufacturation of the former company's bispecific antibody product. The latter will provide ABL Bio will end to end solutions regarding early research and offer support for the potential Investigational New Drug (IND) application. With Lonza being a major leader with several bispecific and multispecific products in its pipeline, the collaboration will lead ABL Bio to a speedy road toward commercialization.

Overall, it is not hard to predict that the future of bispecific antibodies is very promising; however, more research needs to be conducted in order to fully determine the therapeutic potential and capability of this novel class of therapeutic biologics. The report aims to provide a detailed overview of the mechanism of action of several approved bispecific antibodies in the market, as well as highlights their patent, dosage, and pricing in major markets like that of the US. Additionally, the report also contains information about reimbursement policies respective to different bispecific antibodies and also presents information about bispecific antibodies currently in the clinical pipeline.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Bispecific Antibody

2. Commercially Approved Bispecific Antibodies Insight: Company, Indication, Location & MOA

3. Global & Regional Bispecific Antibody Market Outlook (2018 till Q1'2023)

3.1 Yearly & Quarterly Sales Insight

3.2 Approved Bispecific Antibodies Reimbursement Policy

3.3 Global Bispecific Antibody Market Forecast 2028

4. Global Bispecific Antibody Market Trends

4.1 US

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 UK

4.5 Japan

4.6 South Korea

4.7 Australia

4.8 Canada

4.9 Latin America

5. Blincyto: 1st Approved Bispecific Antibody

5.1 Overview & Patent Insight

5.2 Pricing & Dosage Analysis

5.3 Sales Analysis

6. Hemlibra: 2nd Approved Bispecific Antibody

6.1 Overview

6.2 Dosage & Price Analysis

6.3 Sales Analysis

7. Rybrevant: 3rd Approved Bispecific Antibody

7.1 Overview

7.2 Dosage & Price Analysis

7.3 Sales Analysis

8. Kimmtrak: 4th Approved Bispecific Antibody

8.1 Overview

8.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight

8.3 Sales Analysis

9. Vabysmo: 5th Approved Bispecific Antibody

9.1 Overview

9.2 Dosage & Price Analysis

9.3 Sales Analysis

10. Lunsumio: 6th Approved Bispecific Antibody

10.1 Overview & Patent Insight

10.2 Dosage & Price Analysis

10.3 Sales Analysis

11. Cadonilimab: 7th Approved Bispecific Antibody

12. Tecvayli: 8th Approved Bispecific Antibody

12.1 Overview & Patent Insight

12.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight

13. Columvi: 9th Approved Bispecific Antibody

14. Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline Overview

14.1 By Phase

14.2 By Country/Region

14.3 By Company

14.4 By Indication

14.5 Orphan Designated Bispecific Antibodies

14.6 Patient Segment

15. Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

15.1 Research

15.2 Preclinical

15.3 Phase-I

15.4 Phase-I/II

15.5 Phase-II

15.6 Phase-II/III

15.7 Phase-III

15.8 Preregistration

16. Marketed Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Insight

17. Competitive Landscape

17.1 ABL Bio

17.2 Abzyme Therapeutics

17.3 Affimed Therapeutics

17.4 Akeso Biopharma

17.5 Alligator Bioscience

17.6 Amgen

17.7 Antibody Therapeutics

17.8 APITBIO

17.9 Aptevo Therapeutics

17.10 Astellas Pharma

17.11 AstraZeneca

17.12 BioAtla

17.13 Biosion

17.14 Biotheus

17.15 BJ Bioscience

17.16 EpimAb Biotherapeutics

17.17 FutureGen Biopharmaceutical

17.18 Genentech

17.19 Genmab

17.20 Gensun Biopharma

17.21 Harbour BioMed

17.22 IGM Biosciences

17.23 I-MAB Biopharma

17.24 ImmuneOnco Biopharma

17.25 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

17.26 Innovent Biologics

17.27 Invenra

17.28 Janssen Biotech

17.29 Janssen Research & Development

17.30 Kenjockety Biotechnology

17.31 L and L Biopharma

17.32 LaNova Medicines Limited

17.33 Light Chain Bioscience

17.34 Linton Pharm

17.35 Lyvgen Biopharma

17.36 MacroGenics

17.37 Merus

17.38 NovaRock Biotherapeutics

17.39 OriCell Therapeutics

17.40 Pfizer

17.41 Phanes Therapeutics

17.42 Prestige BioPharma

17.43 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

17.44 Revitope

17.45 Roche

17.46 Virtuoso Therapeutics

17.47 Xencor

17.48 Y-Biologics

17.49 Zhejiang Shimai Pharmaceutical

17.50 Zymeworks

