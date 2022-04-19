Bispecific Antibody Market to Reach 810.4 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 6.5% CAGR: Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bispecific Antibody Market is valued at USD 489.7 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 810.4 Million by 2027 with the CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Increasing numbers of patients associated with infectious diseases and cancers as well as growing numbers of Covid-19 patients are contributing in the market growth.

The global bispecific antibody market has been expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. The bispecific antibodies are ones which are recognized in the form of artificial protein wherein two or more than two elements that recognize antigens are merged together in one construct. It is the advent of these antibodies which enables targeting of a couple of targets simultaneously and presents better chances of getting therapeutic effects. The main mechanism of the therapeutic has the redirection of the immune effector cells. This is done to effectively kill target cells by the cytotoxicity or other mechanisms

As of now, there are 3 bispecific antibodies, mainly Hemlimbra, Blincyto and Rybrevant, are approved for use. Hemlimbra is used for the management of Hemophilia and is a factorx-directed and factor IXa directed antibody. Blincyto has been approved for the usage of acute lymphoblastic leukemia In very less time post the approval, these are drugs that have shown higher rates of adoption in markets primarily due to the encouragement that has been received from their usage. Sales forecasts show a significant growth in sales leading to a growth in the bispecific antibody market size

As per the World Health Organization, the second biggest killer in the world is cancer. It is however among the most avoidable and non-communicable diseases and can be dealt with. It is reported that a large majority of all the cancer deaths that occur may be prevented with the reduction in usage of tobacco, improvement in diets, lowering consumption of alcohol and increase in physical activity.

Sedentary lifestyle is one of the causes of people putting themselves at a higher risk of being prone to development of cancer. Furthermore, people over the years have changed their food habits. The adoption of preservative driven food and fast-food has been complimenting the sedentary lifestyle adoption. This has put them at a higher risk of developing cancer. Better cancer treatment is required as the number of cancer cases increase.

An important trend that has been observed in the recent past has been the adoption of bispecific antibodies as the most efficient and preferred way of treating many diseases. There are added advantages of the antibodies over the monoclonal ones. These are advantages such as better specificity, better efficacy and better ability for crossing the blood brain barrier. It is also better in terms of size and manufacturing ease. There is research activity going on for the antibodies. Many companies like the AbbVie, Roche, Amgen, OncoMed Pharmaceuticals and many others have invested great amounts in the development of these antibodies which is going to boost the growth of this market further. Cancer prevalence has been on the rise despite the action plans that have been taken up by many different authorities all over the world. However, the disease isn't one which looks like it is going to be controlled anytime in the coming years. Both developed and developing countries have been seeing a rise all over the world.

Looking at the Rise in this prevalence, there is going to be a treatment in the rising demand for the bispecific antibodies. There is interest coming from all corners as the pharma companies that are also spending on their research and development. This interest can only be justified by a robust presence of drugs in the pipeline. These are drugs which are going to come out in the recent years and they are going to enter the global market in the coming years. These pharma companies which are involved in the drug development have a strong belief that the products have superior features in comparison to the first generation bispecifics. Furthermore, the role of these medicines isn't just confined to the use in oncology but also their use in the non-oncology sector where they can be used in the autoimmune, cardiovascular, inflammatory and organ transplants. There are other uses too however the dominant use is going to be in the oncology segment itself.

The key companies which are leading in the bispecific antibody market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GenScript, Sino Biological Inc., Creative-Biolabs, AbbVie Inc., Kymab. AstraZeneca. BIOCYTOGEN, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson and ProteoGenix. These companies invest heavily in research and development to come up with different types of bispecific antibodies. They are trying to get better treatment for cancer patients to increase the adoption in the market in the coming years.

On the basis of drug type, the segmentation has been done as per the list of bispecific antibodies like Blinatumab, Catumaxomab and Duligotumab. On the basis of indication, the bispecific antibody market is segmented as cancer, infectious disease, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders and CNS disorder. On the basis of distribution channel, the global market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.

On the basis of region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Among the developed countries, the prevalence of cancer is a lot more than the other countries. The United States is the most developed in all of the regions and there is a very high prevalence of cancer in the region. There is an increasing adoption of the unhealthy habits in terms of lifestyle and that is going to be a big reason for growth in the prevalence of cancer in this country. The global bispecific antibody market will see the biggest growth in the United States also because of the increasing adoption of the cancer treatment here. Another factor is the presence of key players here and an increase in the research and development activities in this country. Another region where there is going to be growth is Europe. In Europe, it is Germany which leads the market as there is presence of good infrastructure related to healthcare. Well-trained medical professionals also is a factor which is leading to growth.

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited