BISSELL Brings Reliable, Powerful Cleaning to Every Home with Two New PowerClean® Corded Stick Vacuums

The New BISSELL® PowerClean® Corded Stick Vacuum Lineup Delivers Advanced Features at an Accessible Price — Without Compromising on Cleaning Power

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every home has messes to tackle, from everyday crumbs to stubborn pet hair hiding in hard‑to‑reach places like corners, rugs and under furniture. But powerful cleaning doesn't mean a premium price tag or managing battery life. That's why America's No. 1 brand in floorcare1 is introducing the new BISSELL® PowerClean® Corded Stick Vacuum and the BISSELL® PowerClean® FurFinder™ Corded Stick Vacuum — two high-performance corded stick vacuums that bring technology-forward features at an affordable price point, giving more families a faster, easier way to clean.

BISSELL® PowerClean® Corded Stick Vacuum BISSELL® PowerClean® FurFinder™ Corded Stick Vacuum

With corded reliability, tangle-free convenience and smart headlights, the PowerClean Corded lineup easily tackles everyday messes and pet hair. Designed to clean smarter so families spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying their homes, the new PowerClean Corded Stick Vacuums feature:

Find Pet Hair Everywhere: See up to 8X more pet fur 2 and debris with bright headlights that illuminate hidden messes on floors with the PowerClean FurFinder Corded.

See up to 8X more pet fur and debris with bright headlights that illuminate hidden messes on floors with the PowerClean FurFinder Corded. No Pet Hair Left Behind: Powerful suction and sealed filtration pick up hair and messes from floor to finish, so homes stays consistently cleaner.

Powerful suction and sealed filtration pick up hair and messes from floor to finish, so homes stays consistently cleaner. Tangle-Free Brush Roll: Engineered to pick up hair up to 8" long without tangling, so you spend more time cleaning and less time clearing the brush roll.

Engineered to pick up hair up to 8" long without tangling, so you spend more time cleaning and less time clearing the brush roll. 3-in-1 Cleaning: Transitions easily between upright, handheld, and crevice modes for flexible cleaning across every surface and tight space.

Transitions easily between upright, handheld, and crevice modes for flexible cleaning across every surface and tight space. Never Lose Power: Corded design with a 27‑foot power cord delivers consistent, reliable suction—no batteries to charge, no run‑time limits, and enough reach to clean an entire room without replugging.

Corded design with a 27‑foot power cord delivers consistent, reliable suction—no batteries to charge, no run‑time limits, and enough reach to clean an entire room without replugging. Cleaner Surfaces, Cleaner Home: HEPA filtration traps and locks 99.97% 3 of pet dander, dust and dander allergens, so what goes in, stays in.

HEPA filtration traps and locks 99.97% of pet dander, dust and dander allergens, so what goes in, stays in. Self-Standing Convenience: Park it anywhere mid-clean, no leaning or careful balancing required.

"We set out to give families a corded stick vacuum that doesn't make them choose between performance and price — and that's exactly what we've delivered with our new PowerClean Corded Stick Vacuums," said Aleta Chase, Vice President of Global Dry Cleaning Systems at BISSELL. "From LED headlights and tangle-free technology to HEPA filtration and self-stand convenience, these thoughtfully designed features make a genuine difference in people's daily lives, and now they're available to more homes than ever."

The PowerClean Corded lineup doesn't just clean up after pets — it helps save them, too. When you buy a BISSELL® product, every purchase helps BISSELL continue its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing pet homelessness.

Get your hands on the new PowerClean Corded Stick Vacuum now for $139 and the PowerClean FurFinder Stick Vacuum for $189 at Amazon and major retailers nationwide, and explore the full BISSELL stick vacuum lineup at BISSELL.com.

About BISSELL® Homecare, Inc.

Celebrating 150 years of legacy, invention, and innovation, BISSELL is a fifth-generation, family-led company committed to creating cleaner, happier homes for families and their pets. Guided by a belief that every family deserves a cleaner home, BISSELL blends deep consumer insight with a pioneering spirit to deliver solutions that meet – and exceed – the expectations of today's pet parents.

BISSELL's passion for pets extends far beyond cleaning through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to end pet homelessness. Founded by Cathy Bissell in 2011, more than 1.2 million pets (and counting) have been impacted through adoption, transport, spay/neuter, and crisis response. With BISSELL® products, Every Purchase Saves Pets™ through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation – because for BISSELL, clean homes and thriving pets aren't just part of the story, they're at the heart of its 150-year legacy.

A Family Company Since 1876. Every Purchase Saves Pets™.

Learn more on: BISSELL.com, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

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1 Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, Total Floor Care, Unit Sales, 52 WE Jan 31, 2026.

2 Vs. Shark HV301 on hard floors in standard mode.

3 Tested per ASTM F1977 at 0.3 microns.

SOURCE BISSELL Homecare, Inc.