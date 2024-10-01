BISSELL® Introduces Pet Proven™ Product Certification Program Alongside Pet-Focused Innovations and Relaunched Website

BISSELL addresses pet parents' pain points with first-of-its-kind testing standards to tackle the furriest, yuckiest, and dirtiest pet messes with ease.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BISSELL, a leader in homecare solutions for nearly 150 years, today announces Pet Proven™, an industry-first performance certification program designed by BISSELL and rooted in its commitment to pets. BISSELL® products bearing the Pet Proven™ badges are specifically designed and certified to tackle cleaning up fur, tracked-in trails, and pet accidents, meeting rigorous testing and consumer satisfaction standards.

The Pet Proven™ initiative began in 2022 with a global study focused on 65 different pet cleaning tasks, gathering insights from over 19,000 consumer touchpoints around the frequency of various cleaning jobs, levels of frustration pet owners experience, and satisfaction with existing cleaning tools. Through this extensive analysis, BISSELL identified the biggest unmet needs and opportunities within the category: pesky fur, yucky pet accidents and tracked-in trails. In response, BISSELL's scientists and technical teams developed a series of proprietary pet performance tests, which formed the backbone of the Pet Proven™ certification program. This rigorous approach ensures that products bearing the Pet Proven™ or the Pet Proven™ Ultimate badges are equipped to meet the real-world demands of pet owners.

"Pet Proven™ represents products that meet the highest cleaning standards expected by pet parents, addressing the top cited pain point of pet ownership: cleaning up after them," said Max Bissell, president of wash and global markets. "We understand that shopping for vacuums can be confusing and a bit overwhelming. The Pet Proven™ certification aims to cut through the clutter, making it simple for families to find the best performing product for the specific pet messes they experience. We bring a performance-first approach to serving the unique cleaning needs of pet parents. This dedication is what has earned BISSELL® the honor of being the #1 brand purchased by pet parents1."

Consumers will see these badges on product packaging and on BISSELL.com product pages. While all items featuring the Pet Proven™ badge offer superior performance, the Pet Proven™ Ultimate badge indicates a product meets the highest standards for pet mess cleanup and incorporates BISSELL's most advanced technology.

"The Pet Proven™ badges are all about simplifying the shopping experience, making it easier for pet parents to find the highest-performing products for tackling fur, tracked-in dirt, and messes," said Lauren Aylsworth, director of cross-category marketing and Pet Proven™ expert. "By doing so, we hope to inspire more people to embrace pet adoption, knowing they have reliable solutions to manage the challenges that come with it. This initiative has also been a catalyst for our product development process, driving significant improvements in performance and integrating BISSELL's patented pet technologies to deliver the highest quality products for our consumers."

Two new BISSELL products to receive the Pet Proven™ Ultimate ratings are:

CrossWave® OmniForce™ Edge (Pet Proven ™ Ultimate rating): $399.99 : The latest addition to the CrossWave® family, CrossWave® OmniForce™ Edge wet dry vac delivers the best of both a mop and vacuum and offers 75 percent more suction in Power Vac Mode (compared to the CrossWave® X7 Wet Dry Vac). Offering ZeroGap™ Technology, this machine delivers a zero-millimeter gap edge cleaning, allowing a superior clean all the way to the baseboard.

™ : The latest addition to the CrossWave® family, CrossWave® OmniForce™ Edge wet dry vac delivers the best of both a mop and vacuum and offers 75 percent more suction in Power Vac Mode (compared to the CrossWave® X7 Wet Dry Vac). Offering ZeroGap™ Technology, this machine delivers a zero-millimeter gap edge cleaning, allowing a superior clean all the way to the baseboard. Little Green® Pet Pro (Pet Proven™ Ultimate rating): $159.99 : Little Green® Pet Pro portable deep cleaner boasts the strongest suction2 and an extra-large tank capacity (64 oz) so you can clean longer between refills. The specialized pet tools included, like the Self-Cleaning Tough Stain Tool and Pet Hair Removal Tool, are designed to clean yucky stains, like vomit and urine, and pet hair from anywhere.

Pet Proven™ products will also come to life on BISSELL's newly relaunched website, which is now live. The site refresh was led by DEPT® and will:

Educate consumers on Pet Proven™: In addition to allowing visitors to shop for Pet Proven ™ products, the new site will feature pages and articles dedicated to explaining the insights, research and science that inspired the program's testing criteria and subsequent product innovations.

In addition to allowing visitors to shop for Pet Proven products, the new site will feature pages and articles dedicated to explaining the insights, research and science that inspired the program's testing criteria and subsequent product innovations. Provide an enhanced customer experience. The refreshed BISSELL.com will provide a seamless omnichannel experience that bridges the gap between on- and offline touchpoints. BISSELL emphasized a customer-centric methodology, prioritizing user needs and mapping customer journeys to identify opportunities for improvement.

The refreshed BISSELL.com will provide a seamless omnichannel experience that bridges the gap between on- and offline touchpoints. BISSELL emphasized a customer-centric methodology, prioritizing user needs and mapping customer journeys to identify opportunities for improvement. Leverage data and technology: DEPT® recognized the need to improve BISSELL's data strategy and modernize its tech stack to support its ambitious goals. This involved addressing data integration challenges, moving towards an adaptive storefront architecture, and exploring user-generated content (UGC) integration.

The BISSELL® brand will also feature refreshed visual elements, including its famous red triangle and purpose heart tag, to showcase trust and authority; evolved brand colors and photography style to modernize; and updated typography and tone of voice to remain friendly and approachable.

"It's imperative we continue growing with our consumers, while adapting to the changing technology and industry landscape," said James Sandora, vice president of integrated marketing. "Our updated website and brand refresh will position us well within our ever-changing marketplace, while helping us stand out in a meaningful way to drive our business into the future."

To learn more about BISSELL, Pet Proven™ certification and the refreshed brand and website, visit https://www.bissell.com/en-us/.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

For nearly 150 years BISSELL has been helping pet families clean up after their most beloved mess-makers with innovative cleaning products specifically designed to tackle pet fur, tracked-in trails, and pet accidents. As pet lovers themselves, BISSELL is constantly researching and developing technologies that ensure every product meets the high cleaning performance expected by pet parents. BISSELL's passion for pets goes far beyond cleaning up after them; it's exemplified through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation®, founded by Cathy Bissell in 2011 to help end pet homelessness. Every purchase of a BISSELL® product helps BISSELL support its mission, impacting more than 825,000 pet lives. Learn more on: BISSELL.com, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

