BISSELL Introduces Two Air Purifiers To Expand Air Care Solutions For Every Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- No matter the season, Pet Parents and families can rely on BISSELL, which brings over 145 years of home cleaning experience, to improve their home air quality with two new air purifiers designed to reduce unwanted irritants in the home. Ranging from personal to large room units, BISSELL air purifiers are engineered to capture odors and allergens like dander, dust, hair, pollen and smoke, like that from smoking, cooking and wildfires.

BISSELL® air320 Max Smart WiFi Air Purifier

The newest air purifier in the family of products, the BISSELL® air320 Max Smart WiFi Air Purifier, pulls particles from large rooms like living areas and basements and includes a HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of 0.3 micron particles and smaller when set on the lowest fan speed. Designed with clean lines, smooth edges, modern legs, discreet cord wrap and a fabric filter; the BISSELL air320 Max Smart WiFi Air Purifier adapts to any home style or aesthetic. For convenience and usage efficiency, the air purifier offers a soft-touch dial and pairs with the BISSELL Connect App, which allows users to easily monitor indoor air quality, reset and check filter life, adjust fan speed and activate night mode.

"We know Pet Parents and families are looking for simple, yet powerful air purifiers, and they have many options to choose from," said Anda Allison, associate director, air care at BISSELL Homecare, Inc. "To address common consumer painpoints, we've designed this lineup of BISSELL air purifiers to address both function and form, in a variety of sizes, so air care is one less thing to worry about during the busy summer and fall months. Plus, every BISSELL® air purifier purchase helps save pets, which is a win for everyone."

For smaller spaces like offices, bedrooms, dorm rooms or near litter boxes at home, BISSELL offers the MYair™ Personal Air Purifier in two new colors, blue and purple, and the new MYair™ Pro Air Purifier with HEPA filter. Its compact and versatile size offers fan speed options, the lowest of which operates at whisper quiet levels, making it perfect for nightstands or nurseries where limited sound matters most. Similarly, both of the personal air purifiers include peaceful night light settings.

These new air products join a full lineup of air purification solutions to help improve air quality for Pet Parents and families in any space or season. To learn more about these innovations and offerings for your home, explore our blog and air product page.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

BISSELL strives to make life easier for busy families, especially pet parents, by offering solutions that cut down on cleaning time so more time can be spent making memories. And, with a rich 145-year-old family-owned history, it's a brand that knows home care. From inventing and patenting the carpet sweeper in 1876 to becoming the top-selling brand in floor care appliances today based on NPD unit sales, BISSELL offers products that clean your home's surfaces, and now, your home's air. Not only does BISSELL design products to help clean up pet messes and odors, it also is committed to making pet homelessness disappear through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation® and is mission to help find every pet a forever home. Find us on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

