BISSELL Launches BARKBATH™ Dual Use

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BISSELL, a leader in cleaning solutions and floor care, is excited to unveil the BARKBATH™ Dual Use Portable Grooming System, the newest and quietest member in their line of unique dog bathing systems. An ideal solution for pet parents who struggle with at-home grooming, the BARKBATH™ Dual Use is the faster, easier and less messy way to bathe dogs and clean homes. Loving pet parents know, messes happen. Which is why the BARKBATH™ Dual Use was created. When accidents occur, simply convert the BARKBATH™ into a portable deep-cleaner. Easily switch-out the shampoo tank and bathing tool with a powerful carpet cleaning formula and deep-reaching suction tool to remove accidents, dirt and spills.

The BARKBATH™ Dual Use is the faster, easier and less messy way to bathe dogs. When accidents occur, simply convert the BARKBATH™ into a portable deep-cleaner.

"We are beyond excited to launch the new BARKBATH™ Dual Use and introduce customers to this truly unique product that will forever change the way pet parents and their pets view bath time," commented Stacy Silk, Senior Brand Manager for BISSELL. "This portable, all-encompassing system is the best way to wash your dog anywhere and at any time, all while barely making a mess! Plus, it can be used to clean up any messes that your dog or other family members may leave behind on carpets, rugs and upholstery."



The BARKBATH™ Dual Use is a convenient, self-contained device that offers three customizable spray nozzles to choose from based on fur or hair length, designed to get down to the skin. This allows water and shampoo to wash the coat clean, while a soft suction pulls dirt and water into a separate "dirty" water tank. The unit also features three customizable grooming clips based on fur type, to brush your dog's coat while cleaning. And like its predecessors, BARKBATH™ Dual Use is eco-friendly – just 68 oz. of water is all that's required to clean an 80 lb. dog versus a traditional bathtub which can use up to 19 gallons of water.

The complete dual-use 2-in-1 system includes a number of helpful accessories such as customizable spray nozzles and grooming clips, a sound dampening mat, a microfiber towel for the face and paws, a 20 oz. bottle of BISSELL Oatmeal No-Rinse Dog Shampoo, a storage bag and more. In addition to these pet related products, the system also includes a 3" deep cleaning carpet & upholstery tool and 8 oz. bottle of SpotClean 2X Pet Stain & Odor Deep Cleaning Solution for home furnishings. Currently available for pre-order on Indiegogo.com and Amazon, the BARKBATH™ Dual Use will begin shipping nationwide in December with a suggested retail price of $199.99. To learn more about the entire BARKBATH line, visit www.GetBARKBATH.com.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

For 140 years and counting, Michigan-based BISSELL Homecare, Inc. has developed innovative floor care solutions that make cleaning easier. As the top-selling brand in floor care appliances based on NPD unit sales, BISSELL understands that fuller lives often mean more messes, and that convenient cleaning tools help us embrace life's messier moments. Now in its fourth generation of family leadership, the company supplies households across the globe with vacuums, sweepers, carpet-cleaning machines, hard floor cleaners, cleaning formulas, and pet care solutions too. For more on the complete line of BISSELL products, visit www.BISSELL.com.

Contact:

Alyson Brodsky

312-648-9972

226539@email4pr.com

SOURCE BISSELL