BISSELL's First-Ever Pet Proven® Vacuum Under $180 Brings Premium Dander Allergen Capture and Pet Hair Performance to Everyday Households

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet parents know the challenge well: fur tumbling across floors, dander drifting through the air, and everyday messes that refuse to stay picked up. Now BISSELL®, America's No. 1 brand in floorcare[1], is making it easier than ever to keep up — introducing the new BISSELL® CleanView® Max Allergen, its first-ever Pet Proven® vacuum available for under $180.

BISSELL® Makes Powerful Pet Cleaning More Accessible with the New CleanView® Max Allergen Upright Vacuum

Engineered with BISSELL's 150-year legacy of pet-cleaning innovation, the CleanView Max Allergen delivers powerful suction, a MicroCapture Sealed Allergen System with HEPA Filtration, LED headlights, and a suite of tools designed specifically for pet owners — all at a price that makes high-performance dust and dander allergen capture accessible to every household.

Designed with pet parents in mind, the CleanView Max Allergen vacuum confidently takes on everyday pet mess challenges, with upright vacuum features including:

Traps dust and dander allergens: MicroCapture Sealed Allergen System with HEPA filtration captures and holds 99.97% [2] of dust and dander allergens — so they stay locked inside the vacuum and not the air you breathe.

MicroCapture Sealed Allergen System with HEPA filtration captures and holds 99.97% of dust and dander allergens — so they stay locked inside the vacuum and not the air you breathe. Powerful suction: Consistent, long-lasting suction tackles pet hair, dirt and debris across both carpets and hard floors for a whole-home clean — because pet messes go deep, and so does this vacuum.

Consistent, long-lasting suction tackles pet hair, dirt and debris across both carpets and hard floors for a whole-home clean — because pet messes go deep, and so does this vacuum. No more hair wrap: Tangle-Free Brush Roll prevents hair from wrapping around the brush roll, so you stay in motion and clean faster without stopping to detangle.

Tangle-Free Brush Roll prevents hair from wrapping around the brush roll, so you stay in motion and clean faster without stopping to detangle. Exposes hard-to-see debris: LED Headlights cast a bright beam across hard floors and carpets, illuminating hidden dirt, fine dust, and pet hair so nothing gets left behind.

LED Headlights cast a bright beam across hard floors and carpets, illuminating hidden dirt, fine dust, and pet hair so nothing gets left behind. Cleans high and low with ease: Active Extension Wand reaches up to 12 feet to easily clean ceiling corners, under furniture, and into tight spaces.

Active Extension Wand reaches up to 12 feet to easily clean ceiling corners, under furniture, and into tight spaces. Conquers hard floor messes: Scatter-Free Technology effectively captures crumbs and debris with less scatter, for a neat and efficient clean on hard floors.

Scatter-Free Technology effectively captures crumbs and debris with less scatter, for a neat and efficient clean on hard floors. Effortlessly navigate around furniture and obstacles: Swivel Steering provides fluid maneuverability to seamlessly glide around furniture, corners, and tight spaces.

"We're proud to bring Pet Proven performance to more pet owners than ever before," said Aleta Chase, Vice President of Global Dry Cleaning Systems at BISSELL. "The CleanView Max Allergen delivers the dust and dander allergen capture, tangle-free pickup, and whole-home cleaning tools that today's pet parents expect — proof that powerful pet performance and unbeatable value can go hand in hand."

The new CleanView Max Allergen vacuum doesn't just clean up after pets — it helps save them, too. When you buy a BISSELL® product, every purchase helps BISSELL continue its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing pet homelessness.

The CleanView Max Allergen upright vacuum is available for $179 at Amazon now and rolling out at major retailers nationwide. To explore the full upright vacuum lineup, visit BISSELL.com.

About BISSELL® Homecare, Inc.

Celebrating 150 years of legacy, invention, and innovation, BISSELL is a fifth-generation, family-led company committed to creating cleaner, happier homes for families and their pets. Guided by a belief that every family deserves a cleaner home, BISSELL blends deep consumer insight with a pioneering spirit to deliver solutions that meet – and exceed – the expectations of today's pet parents.

BISSELL's passion for pets extends far beyond cleaning through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to end pet homelessness. Founded by Cathy Bissell in 2011, more than 1.2 million pets (and counting) have been impacted through adoption, transport, spay/neuter, and crisis response. With BISSELL® products, Every Purchase Saves Pets™ through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation – because for BISSELL, clean homes and thriving pets aren't just part of the story, they're at the heart of its 150-year legacy.

A Family Company Since 1876. Every Purchase Saves Pets™.

Learn more on: BISSELL.com, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

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[1] Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, Total Floor Care, Unit Sales, 52 WE Jan 31, 2026.

[2] Tested per ASTM F1977 at 0.3 microns.

SOURCE BISSELL Homecare, Inc.