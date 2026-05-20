BISSELL Enters Pet Care Category Alongside Reality TV's Newest Cat Dad, Austen Kroll

With 150 years of home care expertise, BISSELL knows that caring for your home and caring for your pets go hand-in-hand. It's bringing the same intentionality and constant innovation to pet wellness with the BISSELL® CleanWell™ Automatic Litter Box and the BISSELL® HydrateWell™ Automatic Water Fountain, two innovations built for cat households like Kroll's, where the love is big and the routines are real.

"Piper and Martini think they run the house, and honestly, they're not wrong," said Kroll. "The BISSELL CleanWell Automatic Litter Box and HydrateWell Automatic Water Fountain have made day-to-day cat dad life so much easier, giving me peace of mind that they're well cared for and more time with my favorite ladies."

Built for the cats that run the house, the CleanWell Automatic Litter Box is the only self-cleaning litter box with OdorVault™ Technology, expertly engineered to lock in odors. The extra-large bin stores and locks away waste for up to 20 days,2 even in multi-cat homes, while app control tracks your cat's litter box usage for health insights and monitors waste levels in real time.

Rounding out the Pet Care line, the HydrateWell Automatic Water Fountain encourages hydration with a fresh, flowing stream, which is needed to help support kidney and urinary tract health. The fountain features Advanced SlimeShield™ Antimicrobial Technology to protect the bowl from buildup, five-layer filtration and a 2.7 liter-capacity tank that delivers up to 14 days of fresh water, plus a wireless pump design for easier cleaning.3

"Everything we do at BISSELL starts with pets and the people who love them," said Niari Keverian, Director of Pet Innovation at BISSELL. "Austen is the perfect partner for this launch because he doesn't just speak to today's cat parents, he is one. He wanted simple, trustworthy solutions for Piper and Martini, and that's exactly what our Pet Care line delivers."

The new BISSELL Pet Care line doesn't just care for pets at home; it helps save them, too. When you buy a BISSELL® product, Every Purchase Saves Pets™ through BISSELL's support of BISSELL Pet Foundation®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping reduce pet homelessness.

The BISSELL Pet Care line is rolling out now on Amazon and other major online retailers with the CleanWell Automatic Litter Box available for $399 and the HydrateWell Automatic Water Fountain for $30. Fans can find more Pet Care lineup details across BISSELL social channels, plus catch candid moments and cameos from Piper and Martini on Kroll's Instagram.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

Celebrating 150 years of legacy, invention, and innovation, BISSELL is a fifth-generation, family-led company committed to creating cleaner, happier homes for families and their pets. Guided by a belief that every family deserves a cleaner home, BISSELL blends deep consumer insight with a pioneering spirit to deliver solutions that meet – and exceed – the expectations of today's pet parents.

BISSELL's passion for pets extends far beyond the home through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to end pet homelessness. Founded by Cathy Bissell in 2011, more than 1.2 million pets (and counting) have been impacted through adoption, transport, spay/neuter, and crisis response. Every BISSELL purchase helps save pet lives – because for BISSELL, clean homes and thriving pets aren't just part of the story, they're at the heart of its 150-year legacy.

A Family Company Since 1876. Every Purchase Saves Pets™.

Learn more on: BISSELL.com, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

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1 Source: Circana, LLC, Checkout Omni Panel Analytics, US, Based on % of Buyers, 12 Months Ending December 2024

2 Based on a one-cat home

3 vs. traditional water fountains

SOURCE BISSELL Homecare, Inc.