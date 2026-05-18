From Home Care to Pet Care: BISSELL Marks 150 Years of Innovation with New Pet Care Line

BISSELL debuts two tech-forward solutions to simplify modern pet parenting, the CleanWell™ Automatic Litter Box and the HydrateWell™ Automatic Water Fountain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With 150 years of cleaning expertise, BISSELL understands the reality of pet life and the everyday moments that come with the love pets bring into homes. As the No. 1 brand purchased by pet owners,¹ BISSELL knows that pets aren't just part of the family; they are the inspiration behind everything the brand does, fueling generations of innovation that give pet parents more time for the moments that matter most. As BISSELL celebrates its 150th anniversary, it's bringing that same heart and ingenuity to a new chapter: BISSELL Pet Care.

BISSELL debuts two tech-forward solutions to simplify modern pet parenting, the CleanWell™ Automatic Litter Box and the HydrateWell™ Automatic Water Fountain BISSELL debuts two tech-forward solutions to simplify modern pet parenting, the CleanWell™ Automatic Litter Box and the HydrateWell™ Automatic Water Fountain

Backed by generations of home care expertise, BISSELL is simplifying modern pet parenting, supporting pets' safety, comfort and emotional well-being while reducing daily friction, so care feels effortless and rooted in confidence. The Pet Care portfolio debuts with two innovations designed to support pet wellness and simplify daily care: the BISSELL® CleanWell™ Automatic Litter Box and the BISSELL® HydrateWell™ Automatic Water Fountain.

"For five generations, BISSELL has helped families care for their homes, and we know that caring for homes and pets goes hand-in-hand, because pets are family," said Max Bissell, President of Global Markets at BISSELL. "The BISSELL Pet Care line was built for pet families. By simplifying modern pet parenting and putting pet safety first, we're helping families focus on what matters most: the connection and joy pets bring to our lives."

The first innovation in the BISSELL Pet Care portfolio helps cat parents tackle litter box odors and frequent scooping. As the only self-cleaning litter box with OdorVault™ technology, the CleanWell™ Automatic Litter Box locks in odors and eases waste disposal so homes feel fresher, cats feel well cared for, and families get more quality time with their pets. Along with standout odor control, this smart litter box includes the following features:

Seals in odors before they escape: OdorVault™ technology uses a magnetic seal to lock-away odor and mess in the waste bin.

OdorVault™ technology uses a magnetic seal to lock-away odor and mess in the waste bin. Low maintenance: Every surface is easy to wipe, rinse or remove for an effortless clean.

Every surface is easy to wipe, rinse or remove for an effortless clean. Thoughtfully designed for pet safety: Advanced safety system features, including 360° radar sensors, six pairs of infrared sensors and SmartStop technology, ensure cleaning only begins after pets safely exit.

Advanced safety system features, including 360° radar sensors, six pairs of infrared sensors and SmartStop technology, ensure cleaning only begins after pets safely exit. Designed for cats of all sizes: Spacious, open-top design comfortably accommodates large breeds and multi-cat households.

Spacious, open-top design comfortably accommodates large breeds and multi-cat households. Automated scoop-free self-cleaning: Extra-large bin capacity stores and locks away waste for up to 20 days. 2

Extra-large bin capacity stores and locks away waste for up to 20 days. Smart health monitoring: App control to track your cat's litter box usage for health insights, and monitor waste levels in real time.

App control to track your cat's litter box usage for health insights, and monitor waste levels in real time. Discreet cleaning: Less noise and stress with an intentional design that cleans quietly in the background.

BISSELL's pet care innovation continues with a solution designed to tackle another fundamental need: proper hydration. The HydrateWell™ Automatic Water Fountain provides a constant stream of fresh water, encouraging consistent daily water intake, which is essential to long-term pet wellness. It delivers filtered, flowing water that cats are naturally drawn to with minimal maintenance. Along with fresh, flowing water, the automatic water fountain includes:

Keep water fresher, longer: Advanced SlimeShield™ Antimicrobial Technology actively prevents slimy buildup in the bowl, and five-layer filtration keeps water fresh and clean.

Advanced SlimeShield™ Antimicrobial Technology actively prevents slimy buildup in the bowl, and five-layer filtration keeps water fresh and clean. Less maintenance, more clean water: Wireless pump design with fewer parts makes cleaning easier 3 and improves water quality, while the generous 2.7 liter-capacity tank delivers up to 14 days of fresh water with easy‑to‑remove, easy‑to‑clean components.

Wireless pump design with fewer parts makes cleaning easier and improves water quality, while the generous 2.7 liter-capacity tank delivers up to 14 days of fresh water with easy‑to‑remove, easy‑to‑clean components. Library-quiet operation: Engineered for near-silent performance (less than 30 decibels), so you and your pet can sleep soundly at night.

Engineered for near-silent performance (less than 30 decibels), so you and your pet can sleep soundly at night. Modes designed to match your pet's drinking style: Gentle Flow delivers a smooth, quiet water movement ideal for hesitant drinkers, while Spout Flow produces a lively stream that appeals to instinctive curiosity and promotes better hydration.

Gentle Flow delivers a smooth, quiet water movement ideal for hesitant drinkers, while Spout Flow produces a lively stream that appeals to instinctive curiosity and promotes better hydration. Proactive care with every sip: Running water encourages the daily hydration cats need to help prevent common issues like UTIs and kidney disease.

BISSELL developed its Pet Care line with three core pillars of focus: safety, reliability and holistic wellness. To help shape the development process, BISSELL enlisted an advisory board of leading experts, including a veterinarian, a certified cat behaviorist, a pet industry business leader, and a pet technology specialist, to provide insights and perspective throughout.

"For today's pet parents, it's not just about convenience; it's about strengthening their bond through elevated caretaking and creating an environment that supports their pet's natural behavior," said Dr. Danielle Bernal, DVM, and BISSELL Pet Care Advisory Board Member. "The BISSELL Pet Care line keeps these considerations at the forefront with integrated, reliable tech that helps pet parents stay a step ahead of their pet's wellbeing, ensuring their pets feel well cared for."

The new BISSELL Pet Care line doesn't just care for pets at home; it helps save them, too. When you buy a BISSELL® product, Every Purchase Saves Pets™ through BISSELL's support of BISSELL Pet Foundation®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping reduce pet homelessness.

The BISSELL® CleanWell™ Automatic Litter Box ($399) and the BISSELL® HydrateWell™ Automatic Water Fountain ($30) are rolling out now on Amazon and at major online retailers, available nationwide and in Canada.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

Celebrating 150 years of legacy, invention, and innovation, BISSELL is a fifth-generation, family-led company committed to creating cleaner, happier homes for families and their pets. Guided by a belief that every family deserves a cleaner home, BISSELL blends deep consumer insight with a pioneering spirit to deliver solutions that meet – and exceed – the expectations of today's pet parents.

BISSELL's passion for pets extends far beyond the home through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to end pet homelessness. Founded by Cathy Bissell in 2011, more than 1.2 million pets (and counting) have been impacted through adoption, transport, spay/neuter, and crisis response. Every BISSELL purchase helps save pet lives – because for BISSELL, clean homes and thriving pets aren't just part of the story, they're at the heart of its 150-year legacy.

A Family Company Since 1876. Every Purchase Saves Pets™.

Learn more on: BISSELL.com, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

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1 Source: Circana, LLC, Checkout Omni Panel Analytics, US, Based on % of Buyers, 12 Months Ending December 2024 2 Based on a one-cat home 3 vs. traditional water fountains

SOURCE BISSELL Homecare, Inc.