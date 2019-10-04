BISSELL Reveals BARKBATH™ Dual Use

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 7, BISSELL, a leader in cleaning solutions and floor care, will be holding a party to officially introduce the BARKBATH™ Dual Use, the newest and quietest member in their line of unique, portable dog bathing systems.

BISSELL BARKBATH Dual Use

From 3pm to 7pm canines of all breeds, ages and sizes are invited to attend this event, held at the b8ta Austin store located at the Domain Northside shopping center. Pet parents will have the opportunity to see the BARKBATH™ Dual Use in action and discover for themselves why it's the faster, easier, and less messy way to bathe their four-legged friend. The new BARKBATH Dual Use can also be quickly changed to a portable deep cleaner, allowing you to clean up after messes your furry family member (or other family members) may leave behind. And since the BARKBATH™ Dual Use won't be shipping until December, attendees interested in pre-ordering the product will learn how to place their reservation and will receive a 50% off discount should they place their order that day on Indiegogo.com. Once available nationwide, The BARKBATH™ Dual Use will be have a suggested retail price of $199.99.

The Austin Humane Society will also be in attendance for those interested in adding a furry friend to their family. BISSELL Pet Foundation will be offsetting a portion of the adoption fees for dogs adopted during the event.

The BISSELL BARKBATH™ Dual Use is a convenient, self-contained device that offers three customizable spray nozzles (based on fur length) designed to get beneath the fur and down to the skin. This allows water and shampoo to wash the coat clean, while a soft suction pulls dirt and water into a separate dirty water tank. Just like its predecessors, BARKBATH™ Dual Use is eco-friendly – just 68 oz. of water is all that's required to clean an 80 lb. dog versus a traditional bathtub which can use up to 19 gallons of water.

"The new BARKBATH Dual Use is the first 2-in-1 portable dog wash and deep cleaner. We're excited to partner with b8ta and offer pet parents the chance to try it out," comments Stacy Silk, Senior Brand Manager for BISSELL. "This portable all-in-one system can be used to wash your dog in any room of the house, anytime, with minimal mess AND can also be used to clean up the messes that your dog or other family members may leave behind on carpets, rugs and upholstery."

To learn more about the entire BARKBATH line, visit www.GetBARKBATH.com.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

For 140 years and counting, Michigan-based BISSELL Homecare, Inc. has developed innovative floor care solutions that make cleaning easier. As the top-selling brand in floor care appliances based on NPD unit sales, BISSELL understands that fuller lives often mean more messes, and that convenient cleaning tools help us embrace life's messier moments. Now in its fourth generation of family leadership, the company supplies households across the globe with vacuums, sweepers, carpet-cleaning machines, hard floor cleaners, cleaning formulas, and pet care solutions too. For more on the complete line of BISSELL products, visit www.BISSELL.com.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation:

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and foster care. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Homecare, Inc. Up to $25 for every pet product purchased helps fund the foundation's mission.

