BISSELL® TEAMS UP WITH SUSAN ALEXANDRA TO LAUNCH LIMITED-EDITION BAG CHARMS INSPIRED BY ITS ICONIC LITTLE GREEN® MINI MACHINE

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, BISSELL® , an innovative global leader in the floorcare industry and America's #1 brand purchased by pet owners*, will offer shoppable limited-edition bag charms in collaboration with fashion and accessory designer, Susan Alexandra. This collaboration comes on the heels of the initial charm unveiling and runway appearance of BISSELL's iconic Little Green® Mini portable deep cleaner during New York Fashion Week at the second annual Susan Alexandra x Rachel Antonoff Dog Show. To celebrate their shared passion for pets, 100% of proceeds from each BISSELL x Susan Alexandra bag charm purchased will go to BISSELL Pet Foundation, supporting its mission to end pet homelessness.

The Little Green® Mini machine highlights BISSELL's trusted deep cleaning power in a compact version of the cult-favorite original, and can now be accessorized with Alexandra's playful, custom charms. Bringing a bold and fun aesthetic to the brand's most popular deep cleaner, each charm can also be clipped onto handbags, keychains or worn as standalone jewelry, adding a bit of sparkle and personality to life's messier moments.

"Life is full of messes—whether from pets, people, or just the beautiful chaos of everyday living. This collaboration proves that cleaning up can be fun," said designer Susan Alexandra. "Together with BISSELL, our bag charms celebrate the colorful joy that comes with embracing life fully, even the messy moments."

The hand-beaded charms in this must-have collection include:

Kiss & Smudge ($68): Dropped your favorite bold lipstick on the carpet? Our lips are sealed.

($68): Dropped your favorite bold lipstick on the carpet? Our lips are sealed. Mess-Presso Martini ($68): Caffeinated spills and cocktail thrills. This charm celebrates the messes that make life deliciously unpredictable.

($68): Caffeinated spills and cocktail thrills. This charm celebrates the messes that make life deliciously unpredictable. Mustard Mayhem ($68): A mustard mishap and a rug that never saw it coming. Messy mayhem has met its match with the BISSELL Little Green ® Mini portable deep cleaner.

($68): A mustard mishap and a rug that never saw it coming. Messy mayhem has met its match with the BISSELL Little Green Mini portable deep cleaner. Woof, There It Is ($78; available only as a bundle purchased with the Little Green® Mini machine): Let them leave pawprints on your heart, not on your carpet.

The limited-edition charms will be available to purchase while supplies last, first dropping on BISSELL TikTok Shop on November 18 and then on BISSELL.com/SusanAlexandra beginning November 19 – just in time for the holiday shopping season. To purchase a limited-edition charm or Little Green® Mini machine this holiday season, visit BISSELL.com/SusanAlexandra.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

For nearly 150 years, BISSELL has been helping pet families clean up after their most beloved mess-makers with innovative cleaning products specifically designed to tackle pet fur, tracked-in trails, and pet accidents. As pet lovers themselves, BISSELL is constantly researching and developing technologies that ensure every product meets the high cleaning performance expected by pet parents. BISSELL's passion for pets goes far beyond cleaning up after them; it's exemplified through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation®, founded by Cathy Bissell in 2011 to help end pet homelessness. Every purchase of a BISSELL® product helps support its mission, helping to impact more than 1.1 million pet lives. Learn more on: BISSELL.com, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation

BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter, microchipping, and crisis and disaster response. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 6,000 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The Foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Inc. where Every Purchase Saves Pets™. To learn more or make a lifesaving donation, visit BISSELLPetFoundation.org.

About Susan Alexandra

SUSAN ALEXANDRA is a lifestyle brand rooted in inclusivity, joy, connection, and color. Best known for beaded bags and jewelry, SA opened its first NYC flagship store in 2021 and branched into new categories such as pet, Judaica and homeware. SA has been spotted on celebrities and influencers around the globe and has gained a cult-like, devotional following. Susan Alexandra prides itself on creations that are both iconic and approachable.

Founder SUSAN KORN is driven to create things that dazzle, whether designing a bag in the shape of a martini glass or piece of jewelry dripping in beaded fruit, the effect is at once exciting, nostalgic, and irreverent. Susan is passionate about food - both cooking and consuming - traveling to undiscovered corners of the world, rescuing animals, film, and comedy.

