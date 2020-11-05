Bissinger, Oshman & Williams Recognized Among Best Law Firms in the Country

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston-based trial firm Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP , has earned recognition among the Best Law Firms in the country for 2021 by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

The firm was recognized among the top commercial litigation firms based in Houston after extensive client and attorney feedback, practice-specific peer review and editorial evaluation.

"This honor reflects the trust our clients have given us with complex matters and the teamwork our colleagues have contributed to allow us to obtain successful verdicts, awards, and settlements in those matters," said co-founder Jason Williams . "We especially prize the recognition among our peers in Houston because of the global reach and sophistication of the legal market here."

"We have built our firm with the ability to try large and complex cases without the inefficiencies of our opponents at larger firms," said co-founder David Bissinger . "We appreciate this recognition of the success of our system."

The full 2021 Best Law Firms listing can be found at https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com. To be eligible for consideration, a firm must have at least one lawyer included in the annual Best Lawyers in America guide. The 2021 edition included both Mr. Bissinger and Mr. Williams.

Mr. Bissinger's practice focuses on energy and technology, trade secrets and noncompete disputes, corporate fiduciary, executive compensation, banking, real estate litigation, and securities. His practice also includes work as an arbitrator in domestic and international commercial disputes.

Mr. Williams is a mechanical engineer whose trial practice focuses on technology, energy trading and marketing, trade secrets and noncompete disputes, corporate fiduciary, securities, and construction litigation.

In addition to their Best Lawyers in America selections, Mr. Bissinger and Mr. Williams were included in the 2020 edition of Texas Super Lawyers. Mr. Bissinger also earned recognition in America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators in 2019 and 2020.

About Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP

Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP is a Houston-based business trial and transaction firm focused on providing impactful, cost-effective solutions to complex disputes and transactions requiring careful attention, extensive experience, and a high level of sophistication. For more information, visit http://www.bowllp.com.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP