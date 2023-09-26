Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger Attorneys Among Leading Litigators in America

News provided by

Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger

26 Sep, 2023, 15:23 ET

Four from noted Houston trial firm honored by Lawdragon

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four attorneys from the Houston-based trial firm Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP have been selected to the 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America, an elite legal guide honoring the "advisors you want to send into battle."

Partner John Strasburger was chosen based upon his commercial litigation, bankruptcy litigation and mass tort/class action defense work. Partners David Bissinger and Jason Williams and associate Erin Bullard were recognized for their successful commercial litigation practices.

Attorneys were selected to the legal guide based on peer nominations and editorial vetting. Lawdragon says honorees are the legal advisors most trusted by corporations and other corporate entities to represent them in their most crucial litigation matters.

Mr. Bissinger represents clients nationwide in litigation related to energy and technology matters, trade secrets, non-competes, executive compensation, corporate fiduciary and governance, banking, commercial real estate, securities arbitrations and investigations, and catastrophic tort and policyholder litigation.

Mr. Williams represents clients in disputes involving energy trading and marketing, commercial real estate, construction, finance and banking on a wide range of matters, mergers and acquisitions, trade secrets, non-competes, executive compensation, corporate fiduciary and governance matters, and securities litigation.

Mr. Strasburger has represented some of the world's largest companies, mid-market companies and high net worth individuals in complex commercial disputes involving private equity, trade secrets and employment covenants and trading and supply-contract matters. His practice also includes corporate-governance matters.

Ms. Bullard represents corporate clients and individuals in a wide range of complex civil litigation matters, including claims of breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, aiding and abetting, fraudulent transfer and negligence. Earlier this year, she also was named to the inaugural Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation listing, which honors the top tier of young attorneys who are helping to define the future of the legal profession.

For more information on the 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America list: https://www.lawdragon.com/guides/2023-09-08-the-2024-lawdragon-500-leading-litigators-in-america.

About Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger
Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP is a Houston-based business trial and transaction firm focused on providing impactful, cost-effective solutions to complex disputes and transactions requiring careful attention, extensive experience and a high level of sophistication.    

