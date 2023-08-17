Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger Attorneys Earn Best Lawyers Honors

News provided by

Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger

17 Aug, 2023, 11:08 ET

Houston attorneys named among top commercial litigators, corporate lawyers

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five attorneys from the Houston-based litigation boutique Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP, are recognized in 2024 editions of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch legal guides.

Name partners David Bissinger, Jason Williams and John Strasburger were selected to the prestigious Best Lawyers listing for their commercial litigation work. Mr. Strasburger earned additional recognition among the top bankruptcy litigation and mass tort/class action defense attorneys.

The oldest peer-review attorney guide in the country, Best Lawyers also is among the most respected. Selection is made by the Best Lawyers research team, with decisions based in part upon feedback from lawyers with a shared practice focus.

The companion Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch listing is reserved for the top young legal talent, with recognition limited to attorneys who have been in private practice for five to nine years. 

Associate Erin Bullard was selected to this elite listing in recognition of her commercial litigation work. Also honored for his corporate law practice was associate Ross Smith.   

Mr. Bissinger represents clients in litigation related to energy and technology matters, securities, trade secrets and employment covenants, executive compensation, corporate fiduciary, banking and real estate. He also serves as an arbitrator in commercial disputes.

Mr. Williams' practice focuses on energy, corporate fiduciary, securities, and construction litigation, and he also has experience in mergers and acquisitions litigation.

Mr. Strasburger has unique experience in complex commercial disputes involving private equity, trade secrets and employment covenants and trading and supply-contract matters. His practice also includes corporate-governance matters.

Ms. Bullard represents corporate clients and individuals in a wide range of complex civil litigation, including claims of covenants not to compete, trade secrets, financial fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, fraudulent transfer and negligence.

Mr. Smith represents clients in complex commercial cases involving breach of contract, trade secret, non-compete and insurance disputes. He also has experience with litigation involving the mortgage and insurance industries. 

About Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger   
Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP is a Houston-based business trial and transaction firm focused on providing impactful, cost-effective solutions to complex disputes and transactions requiring careful attention, extensive experience and a high level of sophistication.   

Media Contact   
Rhonda Reddick   
800-559-4534   
[email protected]     

SOURCE Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger

Also from this source

Houston Trial Lawyer Erin Bullard Earns Texas Rising Stars Recognition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.