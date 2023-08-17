Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger Attorneys Earn Best Lawyers Honors

Houston attorneys named among top commercial litigators, corporate lawyers

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five attorneys from the Houston-based litigation boutique Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP, are recognized in 2024 editions of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch legal guides.

Name partners David Bissinger, Jason Williams and John Strasburger were selected to the prestigious Best Lawyers listing for their commercial litigation work. Mr. Strasburger earned additional recognition among the top bankruptcy litigation and mass tort/class action defense attorneys.

The oldest peer-review attorney guide in the country, Best Lawyers also is among the most respected. Selection is made by the Best Lawyers research team, with decisions based in part upon feedback from lawyers with a shared practice focus.

The companion Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch listing is reserved for the top young legal talent, with recognition limited to attorneys who have been in private practice for five to nine years.

Associate Erin Bullard was selected to this elite listing in recognition of her commercial litigation work. Also honored for his corporate law practice was associate Ross Smith.

Mr. Bissinger represents clients in litigation related to energy and technology matters, securities, trade secrets and employment covenants, executive compensation, corporate fiduciary, banking and real estate. He also serves as an arbitrator in commercial disputes.

Mr. Williams' practice focuses on energy, corporate fiduciary, securities, and construction litigation, and he also has experience in mergers and acquisitions litigation.

Mr. Strasburger has unique experience in complex commercial disputes involving private equity, trade secrets and employment covenants and trading and supply-contract matters. His practice also includes corporate-governance matters.

Ms. Bullard represents corporate clients and individuals in a wide range of complex civil litigation, including claims of covenants not to compete, trade secrets, financial fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, fraudulent transfer and negligence.

Mr. Smith represents clients in complex commercial cases involving breach of contract, trade secret, non-compete and insurance disputes. He also has experience with litigation involving the mortgage and insurance industries.

