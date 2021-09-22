Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger Attorneys Named Among State's Top Business Litigators

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Super Lawyers, a widely respected peer-review lawyer guide, has selected three Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP partners among the state's leading business litigators for 2021.

Name partners David Bissinger , Jason Williams and John B. Strasburger of the Houston-based trial firm were selected for their business litigation expertise through a rigorous process honoring no more than 5 percent of the state's lawyers.

The Texas Super Lawyers list will appear in the October issues of Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines. Owned by Thomson Reuters, Super Lawyers makes its selections based on lawyer surveys, careful research and extensive review by a blue-ribbon panel of top lawyers in the same practice areas.

"Our firm was founded on the premise that we will always protect our clients' business interests as if they are our own," said Mr. Bissinger. "We take that responsibility seriously. Achieving honors from a peer-review, competitive process like this one is an indication that we are delivering on that promise."

Mr. Bissinger represents clients in disputes involving energy and technology matters, securities, trade secrets and employment covenants, executive compensation, corporate fiduciary, banking, and real estate. He also serves as an arbitrator in commercial disputes.

Mr. Williams' practice focuses on energy, corporate fiduciary, securities, and construction litigation. A former chairman of the Houston Bar Association's Securities Litigation and Arbitration Section and co-chair of the LegalLine Committee, he also serves on the board of Houston Achievement Place.

Mr. Strasburger has extensive experience in complex litigation involving private equity, energy, trade secrets and employment covenants, hedge funds, financial derivatives, corporate-governance disputes, and has tried international banking, real estate, and construction disputes.

The commercial litigation work of Messrs. Bissinger, Williams and Strasburger was also recently recognized in the annual Best Lawyers in America legal guide.

Earlier this year, firm associate Erin Bullard was selected to the companion Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars listing of the state's top attorneys under the age of 40 based on her civil litigation work.

About Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger

Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP is a Houston-based business trial and transaction law firm focused on providing impactful, cost-effective solutions to complex disputes and transactions requiring careful attention, extensive experience, and a high level of sophistication. For more information, visit https://www.bowslaw.com .

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger

Related Links

https://bowslaw.com

