Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger Earns Chambers USA Regional Honor

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The trial firm Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP has been selected to the Chambers USA Regional Spotlight: Texas listing as one of Houston's top 15 law firms for Dispute Resolution.

The firm was selected based upon its work on matters involving private equity, energy, trade secrets and employment covenants, hedge funds, financial derivatives, corporate-governance disputes, and bankruptcy litigation, as well as international banking, real estate, and construction disputes.

The honor is just the latest for the respected litigation boutique and its attorneys, having earned professional honors from Best Law Firms, The Best Lawyers in America, Benchmark Litigation, Texas Super Lawyers, and the Houston Bar Association.

Considered among the most distinguished legal guides worldwide, Chambers USA is published by Chambers and Partners. Its new Regional Spotlight recognizes a total of 85 small to midsized firms based in Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and El Paso.

The ranked firms were selected based on independent and in-depth market analysis, coupled with an assessment of their experience, expertise and caliber of talent. For more information, visit https://chambers.com/legal-guide/usa-regional-spotlight-120.

About Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger

Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP is a Houston-based business trial and transaction firm focused on providing impactful, cost-effective solutions to complex disputes and transactions requiring careful attention, extensive experience, and a high level of sophistication.

