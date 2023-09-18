Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger Partners Earn Texas Super Lawyers Recognition

News provided by

Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger

18 Sep, 2023, 15:29 ET

Three from Houston trial firm named among state's top business litigators

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial attorneys David Bissinger, Jason Williams and John Strasburger of Houston-based Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP have been selected to the 2023 Texas Super Lawyers legal guide.

Selection to Texas Super Lawyers is limited to no more than 5% of eligible Texas attorneys and is based on a statewide survey of lawyers and extensive editorial review.  

The name partners were recognized among the state's top business litigation attorneys.

Mr. Bissinger represents clients in litigation related to energy and technology matters, securities, trade secrets and employment covenants, executive compensation, corporate fiduciary, banking and real estate. He also serves as an arbitrator in commercial disputes. This is his 15th Super Lawyers selection. In addition, he has earned Best Lawyers in America and Lawdragon recognition.

This is the fourth consecutive Texas Super Lawyers selection for Mr. Williams. His practice focuses on energy, corporate fiduciary, securities and construction litigation, and he also has experience in mergers and acquisitions litigation. He also has earned Best Lawyers in America and Lawdragon honors.

Mr. Strasburger has extensive experience in complex commercial disputes involving private equity, trade secrets and employment covenants and trading and supply-contract matters. His practice also includes corporate-governance matters. This is his 18th consecutive Texas Super Lawyers selection. His work has also been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, Benchmark Litigation and Lawdragon.

The prestigious list of Texas Super Lawyers is published annually by Thomson Reuters in Texas Monthly and Texas Super Lawyers magazines. The full 2023 listing can be found at SuperLawyers.com.

About Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger    
Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP is a Houston-based business trial and transaction firm focused on providing impactful, cost-effective solutions to complex disputes and transactions requiring careful attention, extensive experience and a high level of sophistication. 

Media Contact    
Rhonda Reddick    
800-559-4534    
[email protected]      

SOURCE Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger

