Bit Brother Intents to Acquire 100-year-old Restaurant Angelo's Pizza 1697 Inc

CHANGSHA, China, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Brother Limited (the "Company," "we" or "Bit Brother") (NASDAQ: BTB), today announced it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI"), to acquire 51% of Angelo's Pizza 1697 Inc., 1279 1st Avenue LLC, and 60th Street Restaurant Corporation (collectively as "Angelo's Pizza"). Angelo's Pizza has been around as a family-style boutique restaurant for 30 years, later pivoting to a chain restaurant for another 90 years. With a combined history of 120 years, Angelo's Pizza has accumulated a strong brand recognition and excellent customer reviews. Upon the completion of the acquisition, all three chain restaurants will begin to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

Angelo's Pizza plans to expand into rapidly growing international markets such as Canada, Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The overseas branches will be focusing on providing takeout and delivery services, with limited dine-in seating. With the number of advantages including relatively low rent, less build-out, and easy to scale up to takeout types of restaurants, Angelo's Pizza is aiming to open up 1,000 branches overseas within the next five years. All branches in other countries outside of China will accept Bitcoin amongst other payment methods to allow customers to take advantage of a secure and rapidly growing payment network.

Under the terms of the LOI, the total consideration for 51% of equity interest in Angelo's Pizza is $12.5 million, of which 50% shall be paid in cash and 50% shall be paid in the Company's ordinary shares. The parties agree to enter into a definitive agreement after due diligence is completed.

Mr. Xianlong Wu, CEO of Bit Brother, commented, "With Bit Brother's experience in the catering industry, and Angelo's Pizza's rich history, we believe this opportunity will bring growth to all parties involved. Along with our plans to expand a restaurant with decades of success to have a global reach, we will be able to continue to grow our Bitcoin payment business."

Bit Brother Limited (formerly known as Urban Tea, Inc.) was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a company with limited liability on November 28, 2011.

These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

