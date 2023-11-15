Bit Brother Limited Received Nasdaq Delisting Letter Regarding Bid Price Deficiency

News provided by

Bit Brother Limited

15 Nov, 2023, 16:00 ET

CHANGSHA, China, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Brother Limited ("Bit Brother, " "We" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BETS), today announced that it has received a notice (the "Notice")  from the NASDAQ Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that the Nasdaq Staff ("Staff") had determined to delist the Company's securities from Nasdaq based upon the Company's non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and 5810(c)(3)(A)(iii), as the Company's securities had a closing bid price of $0.10 or less for 11 consecutive trading days from October 26 through November 9, 2023.  The notice has no immediate impact on the Company's listing and trading, as the Company intends to request a hearing before the Panel by November 17, 2023. Such request will stay any suspension or delisting action by Nasdaq pending the completion of the hearing process There can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company's request for additional time to demonstrate compliance of continued listing requirement or that the Company will be able meet the continued listing requirement during any compliance period or in the future. If the Panel does not grant the Company's request for additional time, its ordinary shares will be subject to delisting and the liquidity and marketability of the Company's ordinary shares would be adversely affected.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a delisting notification.

About Bit Brother Limited

Bit Brother Ltd is a multifaceted corporation with operations spanning business management in China and blockchain and cryptocurrency ventures in the United States. Within the U.S. jurisdiction, the company strategically manages and integrates cryptocurrency mining facilities. With a dedicated team of specialists, company has successfully expanded two mining ventures and is committed to further growth. For more information, please visit: www.bitbrother.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Bit Brother Limited

Also from this source

Bit Brother Limited Announces Pricing of $5.04 Million Registered Direct Offering

Bit Brother Limited ("Bit Brother, " "We" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BETS), announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement...

Bit Brother New York Saved $200,000 in Electricity Costs Through the "Hedged Electricity Price" Power Supply Agreement

In December 2022, Bit Brother Limited (the "Company," "we" or "Bit Brother") (NASDAQ: BTB), through its subsidiary in New York, Bit Brother New York...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.