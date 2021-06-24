Bit Digital Becomes Signatory to Crypto Climate Accord

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT ) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), one of the largest publicly-listed Bitcoin miners globally, today announced it has signed the Crypto Climate Accord.

The Crypto Climate Accord (CCA) is a private sector-led initiative to decarbonize the crypto and blockchain sector. The CCA brings together organizations that inform, develop, test, and implement new solutions that accelerate crypto's transition to renewable energy. The Accord provides an open space to address challenges, gather requirements, showcase solutions, share learnings, and promote best industry practices.

By becoming a CCA Signatory, Bit Digital is making an important public commitment in addition to supporting the development of digital solutions that #MakeCryptoGreen. As a CCA Signatory, Bit Digital has committed to achieve net-zero emissions from the electricity consumption associated with all of its respective crypto-related operations by 2030 and to report progress toward this net-zero emissions target using best industry practices."BTC miners like Bit Digital are critical to helping make Bitcoin 100% renewable. We are excited to welcome them to the Accord and, in partnership with a growing list of CCA-committed miners, begin to prove the case for green crypto," said Jesse Morris, CEO of Energy Web.

"To date, Bit Digital has taken major steps to ensure sustainability of our mining operations, and by signing the CCA we have emphasized our commitment to decarbonization," said Bryan Bullett, CEO of Bit Digital. "As of our most recent quarterly reporting, our fleet was running on a majority carbon-free power. We also participate in sustainability initiatives such as a previously announced demand-response energy curtailment program. Going forward, we intend to expand our use of clean power as we scale."

"Bit Digital is serious about its leadership in decarbonizing crypto mining", says Sam Tabar Chief Strategist of Bit Digital. "Not only are we committing to the CCA, but we have become the first US-listed miner to announce an independent environmental review and rating from a leading ESG consulting firm."

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a Bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York with one of the highest operating hash rates (or computing power) among all US listed Bitcoin miners and expanding. The current operations are in the United States, Canada and China. For additional information, please contact Sam Tabar at [email protected] or visit www.bit-digital.com .

