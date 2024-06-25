Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Finalized Terms for Contract Expansion with Major HPC Customer; Total Contract Value Now Worth Approximately $275 Million

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), a sustainable platform for digital assets and artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure headquartered in New York, announced today that it has finalized an agreement to supply an existing customer with an additional 2,048 GPUs over a three-year term commencing upon deployment. With this agreement, the Company will supply this customer with a total of 4,096 GPUs for the respective three-year periods, amounting to total revenue of approximately $275 million, or $92 million on an annualized basis.

To fulfill the contract, the Company has placed a purchase order for 256 servers manufactured by Dell Technologies, an authorized Nvidia OEM, that are equipped with 2,048 Nvidia HGX H100 GPUs along with related equipment, which are expected to be delivered to the Company during July 2024. The servers will be deployed in Iceland at the datacenter where the Company's existing AI servers are located and are expected to begin generating revenue in August 2024.

The Company intends to finance the deal with a mixture of cash and digital assets on the balance sheet. Bit Digital has elected to enter into a sale-leaseback agreement with a third-party entity for 1,024 GPUs which will reduce the Company's capital outlay commensurately. Additionally, the Company continues to evaluate debt financing options that would allow the Company to retroactively finance its hardware assets.

Sam Tabar, Bit Digital's CEO, commented: "We are pleased to finalize terms with our customer to expand their deployment to over 4,000 GPUs. This agreement significantly contributes to our goal of reaching a $100 million annualized revenue run-rate by the end of 2024, bringing us to over 90% of this target. Our primary objective in the HPC business is to execute effectively for our customers and help them achieve their AI ambitions. We continue to see a robust growth trajectory for this segment and look forward to scaling even further as the year progresses."

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a sustainable platform for digital assets and artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure headquartered in New York City. Our bitcoin mining operations are located in the US, Canada, and Iceland. The Company has established a business line, Bit Digital AI, that offers infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications. For additional information, please contact [email protected] or visit our website at www.bit-digital.com.

