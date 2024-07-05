Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Monthly Production Update for June 2024

NEW YORK, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), a sustainable platform for digital assets and artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure headquartered in New York, announced its unaudited digital asset production and corporate updates for the month of June 2024.

Corporate Highlights for June 2024

The Company had 256 servers actively generating revenue from its initial Bit Digital AI contract, as of June 30, 2024 . The Company earned an estimated $4.1 million of unaudited revenue from this contract during the month of June 2024 .

. The Company earned an estimated of unaudited revenue from this contract during the month of . In June 2024 , the Company produced 61.7 BTC, a 2.5% decrease compared to the prior month.

, the Company produced 61.7 BTC, a 2.5% decrease compared to the prior month. The Company's active hash rate was approximately 2.57 EH/s as of June 30, 2024 .

. Treasury holdings [1] of BTC and ETH were 585.9 and 29,927.9 with a fair market value of approximately $36.7 million and $102.7 million , respectively, on June 30, 2024 .

of BTC and were 585.9 and 29,927.9 with a fair market value of approximately and , respectively, on . The BTC equivalen t [2] of our digital asset holdings as of June 30, 2024 , was approximately 2,230.5 or approximately $139.8 million .

of our digital asset holdings as of , was approximately 2,230.5 or approximately . The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $60.8 million and total liquidity (defined as cash and cash equivalents, USDC, and the fair market value of digital assets) of approximately $200.6 million , as of June 30, 2024 .

Proof-of-Stake Highlights

The Company had approximately 17,184 ETH actively staked in native staking protocols as of June 30, 2024 .

actively staked in native staking protocols as of . Bit Digital earned a blended APY of approximately 3.5% on its staked ETH position for the month of June 2024 .

position for the month of . The Company earned aggregate staking rewards of approximately 49.8 ETH during June 2024 .

Upcoming Events

EthCC Brussels on July 8-11

H.C. Wainwright NDR on July 23-24

Bitcoin Nashville 2024 on July 25-27

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a sustainable platform for digital assets and artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure headquartered in New York City. Our bitcoin mining operations are located in the US, Canada, and Iceland. The Company has established a business line, Bit Digital AI, that offers specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications. For additional information, please contact [email protected] or visit our website at www.bit-digital.com.

Investor Notice

[1] "Treasury holdings" excludes approximately 2,701 ETH that were transferred to an internally managed fund.

[2] "BTC equivalent" is a hypothetical illustration of the value of our digital asset portfolio in bitcoin terms. BTC equivalent is defined as if all non-BTC digital assets, comprised of ETH, and USDC, were converted into BTC as of June 30, 2024, and added to our existing BTC balance. Conversion values are found using the closing price on coinmarketcap.com.

