Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Monthly Production Update for November 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), a global platform for high-performance computing ("HPC") infrastructure and digital asset production headquartered in New York, announced its unaudited digital asset production, HPC services revenue, and corporate updates for the month of November 2024.

Corporate Highlights for November 2024

The Company had 266 servers (2,128 GPUs) actively generating revenue from its Bit Digital AI contracts, as of November 30, 2024 . The Company earned approximately $4.3 million of total unaudited GPU Cloud revenue during the month of November 2024 .

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Center Highlights

The Company had 13 customers actively generating revenue at its Tier-3 Enovum Data Center facility, as of November 30, 2024 .

. The Company's HPC data center colocation revenue was approximately CAD $705.2k (approximately USD $503.5k ) in November 2024 .

GPU Cloud Highlights

On November 14, 2024 , the Company executed a term sheet to supply a new customer with 512 H200 GPUs for a period of at least six months, representing an approximate $5.0 million contract value for Bit Digital over the initial six-month term. The MSA has been executed with this client and an initial two-server purchase order has been fulfilled and revenue generation has begun on those units. The remainder of the deployment is expected prior to year-end 2024.

Digital Assets Highlights

In November 2024 , the Company produced 44.9 BTC, a 14.0% decrease compared to the prior month.

Upcoming Events

Northland Growth Conference on December 12 .

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a global platform for high-performance computing ("HPC") infrastructure and digital asset production headquartered in New York City. Our bitcoin mining operations are located in the US, Canada, and Iceland. The Company has established a business line, Bit Digital AI, that offers infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications. For additional information, please contact [email protected] or visit our website at www.bit-digital.com.

[1] "BTC equivalent" is a hypothetical illustration of the value of our digital asset treasury holdings in bitcoin terms. BTC equivalent is defined as if all non-BTC digital assets, comprised of ETH, and USDC, were converted into BTC as of November 30, 2024, and added to our existing BTC balance. Conversion values are found using the closing price on coinmarketcap.com. Our digital asset portfolio excludes digital assets invested in a third-party managed fund.

