Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Update Related to Hosting Partner's Operations

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York, announced updates related to its hosting partner's operations.

Bit Digital received a notice (the "Notice") dated October 4, 2022, from the City of Niagara Falls, New York. The Notice pertained to a Niagara Falls, NY facility that is owned and operated by one of the Company's hosting partners, Blockfusion USA Inc. ("Blockfusion"). The Notice orders the cease and desist from any cryptocurrency mining or related operations at the facility until such time as Blockfusion complies with Section 1303.2.8 of the City of Niagara Falls Zoning Ordinance (the "Ordinance"), in addition to all other City ordinances and codes. Power had been restored at this facility in September following the previously announced explosion and fire in May 2022.

Blockfusion has advised the Company that the Ordinance came into practical effect on October 1, 2022, following the expiration of a related moratorium on September 30, 2022. Blockfusion has further advised that it is preparing applications for new permits based on the Ordinance's new standards and that the permits may take several months to process. Bit Digital management continues to monitor the situation.

Pursuant to the Mining Services Agreement between Bit Digital and Blockfusion dated August 25, 2021, Blockfusion represents, warrants, and covenants that it "possesses, and will maintain, all licenses, registrations, authorizations and approvals required by any governmental agency, regulatory authority or other party necessary for it to operate its business and engage in the business relating to its provision of the Services." On October 5, 2022, Bit Digital further noticed Blockfusion that it expects it to comply with directives of the Notice.

Approximately 17% of the Company's total active mining fleet is currently located at the Blockfusion facility in Niagara Falls. As of October 6, 2022, the Company had a total of 13,980 mining units actively hashing.

