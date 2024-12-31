Bit Digital, Inc. Executes MSA for 576 H200 GPU Deal with DNA AI Compute Fund

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), a global platform for high-performance computing ("HPC") infrastructure and digital asset production headquartered in New York, announced today that it has executed an MSA with a new client, an AI Compute Fund managed by DNA Holdings Venture Inc., which provides for 576 Nvidia H200 GPUs over a two-year term. The contract represents an aggregate revenue opportunity of approximately $20.2 million for Bit Digital and is expected to commence in February 2025.

This announcement builds on the term sheet previously signed and disclosed on November 20, 2024. Under the terms of the deal, Bit Digital will supply the customer with 72 H200 servers (576 GPUs) for an initial two-year term. Bit Digital will fulfill the contract with GPUs that are currently on order and awaiting delivery to a third-party data center in Iceland. Earlier this month, Bit Digital placed a purchase order for 130 H200 servers (1,040 GPUs) for approximately $30 million. The Company anticipates deploying the remainder of those GPUs to separate customer contracts.

Sam Tabar, Bit Digital's CEO, commented: "We are thrilled to formalize our partnership with DNA Fund. This strategic collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering high-performance computing solutions tailored to our clients' evolving needs.

This contract is a meaningful step toward achieving our long-term growth objectives. While we now expect to reach our $100MM annualized revenue run-rate goal for our HPC business in early 2025, this timeline reflects a deliberate strategy to prioritize high-quality revenue opportunities and disciplined capital management. As we navigate a significant chip upgrade cycle, we have been selective about the deals we pursue, focusing on the right customers, favorable terms, and pricing. This approach enables us to mitigate residual value risk while maintaining the financial flexibility needed to support our data center expansion and next-generation GPU investments.

With a robust balance sheet and a strong pipeline of opportunities, we remain confident in our ability to achieve sustained growth and strengthen our leadership position in the HPC market."

About DNA Fund

DNA Holdings Venture Inc. aims to spearhead the next wave of financial innovation by seamlessly integrating Web 3, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, and capital markets. DNA's mission is to create a financial ecosystem that delivers cutting-edge fund management, strategic advisory services, and visionary financial solutions. By leading this technological and financial convergence, DNA Holdings empowers emerging brands to architect the future of finance, transforming the global economy and reshaping the world of capital markets. For additional information please contact [email protected] or www.dna.fund. For information on investing in DNA Funds please visit DNADealDesk.com

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a global platform for high-performance computing ("HPC") infrastructure and digital asset production headquartered in New York City. Our bitcoin mining operations are located in the US, Canada, and Iceland. For additional information, please contact [email protected] or visit our website at www.bit-digital.com.

