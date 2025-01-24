Bit Digital, Inc. Secures New B200 GPU Contract with Key Customer

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), a global platform for high-performance computing ("HPC") infrastructure and digital asset production headquartered in New York, today announced a new agreement with a key customer for 464 Nvidia B200 GPUs, expanding its GPU Cloud business. This new agreement replaces a prior agreement whereby the Company was to provide the customer with an incremental 2,048 H100 GPUs and the Company continues to explore additional GPU contracts with this customer for 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bit Digital will provide the customer with 58 Nvidia B200 servers (464 GPUs) for a period of eighteen months. The contract represents approximately $15 million of annualized revenue for Bit Digital and features a two-month prepayment from the customer. However, the customer may deduct 100% of the service fees from the $30 million non-refundable deposit previously paid to the Company. The contract is scheduled to commence on June 30th, 2025, and the GPUs will be deployed in Iceland. To fulfill the contract, Bit Digital has placed an order for 58 Nvidia B200 servers for approximately $21MM which are expected to be delivered well in advance of the service commencement date. Bit Digital intends to finance the purchase with cash and customer deposits and intends to retain complete ownership of the servers.

Sam Tabar, CEO of Bit Digital, commented: "We are pleased to have reached this agreement with a key customer. This contract delivers significantly improved margins compared to the original plan, which included a sale-leaseback agreement for a portion of the deployment. We look forward to exploring additional new business with this customer for 2025 while remaining focused on execution."

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a global platform for high-performance computing ("HPC") infrastructure and digital asset production headquartered in New York City. Our operations are located in the US, Canada, and Iceland. For additional information, please contact [email protected] or visit our website at www.bit-digital.com.

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 ("Annual Report"). Notwithstanding the fact that Bit Digital Inc. has not conducted operations in the PRC since September 30, 2021 we have previously disclosed under Risk Factors in our Annual Report: "We may be subject to fines and penalties for any noncompliance with or any liabilities in our former business in China in a certain period from now on." Although the statute of limitations for non-compliance by our former business in the PRC is generally two years and the Company has been out of the PRC, for more than two years, the Authority may still find its prior bitcoin mining operations involved a threat to financial security. In such event, the two-year period would be extended to five years. If any material risk was to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Future changes in the network-wide mining difficulty rate or bitcoin hash rate may also materially affect the future performance of Bit Digital's production of bitcoin. Actual operating results will vary depending on many factors including network difficulty rate, total hash rate of the network, the operations of our facilities, the status of our miners, and other factors. See "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Bit Digital, Inc., and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Bit Digital, Inc.