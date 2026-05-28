Bit Digital Purchases $20 Million of Ethereum, Deepening Its Strategic Asset Position

In March, Bit Digital CEO Sam Tabar publicly wrote that the Ethereum market looked "more like a reset than an ending."

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), a publicly-listed Strategic Asset Company focused on Ethereum strategies, AI/HPC infrastructure, and strategic acquisitions, today announced the purchase of approximately 8,568 Ethereum ("ETH") for $20 million USD.

On May 11th, 2026, the Company acquired $20 million in ETH at an average cost of $2,334.25, adding 8,568 ETH to its treasury. Following the transaction, Bit Digital now holds approximately 158,461.75 ETH, reinforcing its position among the largest public holders of Ethereum globally.

"Our recent ETH purchase reflects our conviction in Ethereum as foundational infrastructure for the future digital economy. As a Strategic Asset Company, we deploy capital with discipline across three main verticals: Ethereum ecosystem strategies, AI infrastructure, and strategic acquisitions," Tabar said. "When market conditions align with our thesis, we execute. This purchase strengthens our ETH treasury, lowers our average acquisition cost basis, and supports our commitment to NAV per share growth for our shareholders."

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) is a publicly-listed Strategic Asset Company. The Company operates across three core verticals: a disciplined ETH accumulation program focused on long-term NAV per share growth, an AI/HPC infrastructure business through its subsidiary WhiteFiber, Inc. (Nasdaq: WYFI), and strategic acquisitions. Bit Digital is headquartered in New York, New York. For additional information, please contact [email protected] or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves risks worth considering before making an investment decision. All current and potential investors are advised to regularly review the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 (Annual Report) and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any Current Reports on Form 8-K. If any material risks were to occur – including those not presently known to us or currently deemed immaterial – our business operations may be impaired, and our financial condition or operating results would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Bit Digital, Inc., and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Bit Digital, Inc.